Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start lower shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets down
Stock Market Live: As the boost from Donald Trump's election win shows signs of taking a break and inflation data in the US and India comes to the fore, markets are expected to remain subdued
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, November 13, 2024: As the boost from Donald Trump's win in the US presidential elections showed signs of fizzling out on Wall Street in Tuesday's trading session, where the S&P 500 and Dow Jones broke their 5-day winning streak to close lower, investors' anticipation of inflation data there that would show the path the US Federal Reserve takes to cut rates, were expected to drive markets around the world towards more volatility before the picture clears.
In that backdrop, at 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,899, around 60 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
In the domestic market too, investors would digest a 14-month high retail inflation reading of 6.2 per cent in October, that has almost negated any chance of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee deciding to cut rates at its December 4-6 meeting.
Apart from that, the index of industrial production (IIP) grew by 3.1 per cent in September, buoyed by festival-driven demand, reversing a contraction in August. READ MORE
On Tuesday, benchmark Nifty 50 fell to its lowest level in nearly five months due to sustained selling by overseas funds and sharp losses in index heavyweights, which weighed on market performance. Earnings disappointments and more attractive investment prospects in the US also kept investor sentiment subdued.
Falling for the fourth consecutive day, the Nifty 50 declined by 258 points, or 1.07 per cent, to close at 23,883 — its lowest close since June 26. The BSE Sensex dropped 821 points, or 1.03 per cent, to close at 78,675, marking its lowest level since August 6.
The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 5.2 trillion to Rs 437 trillion. Since reaching all-time highs on September 26, the Sensex has fallen by 8.3 per cent, and the Nifty is down almost 9 per cent. READ MORE
The broader markets also settled in the red, with Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 falling 1.28 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively.
All the sectoral indices ended lower, barring Nifty IT and Realty, which managed to eke out gains of 0.05 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively. The Bank Nifty, Financials, FMCG, Metal, PSU Bank, Private Bank, and Consumer Durables ended down by over 1 per cent each.
In another news, passive fund adoption has been growing at a rapid pace, with 80 per cent of investors increasing their allocation towards index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the last one year, according to a survey by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC). The survey also showed that 40 per cent of investors allocate 10-30 per cent of their portfolios to passive funds. READ MORE
Apart from that, equity has emerged as the most preferred asset class for high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra high net worth individuals (UHNIs), a survey by 360 ONE Wealth and CRISIL revealed. About 39 per cent of respondents chose equity as their top choice, followed by debt and real estate at 20 per cent each. READ MORE
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street as Asian traders assessed wholesale inflation data that reached its highest level since July last year at 3.4 per cent, higher than the 3 per cent growth expected by economists polled by Reuters, and the 2.8 per cent rise in September.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading down 1.12 per cent, while the Topix declined 1.01 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.28 per cent, while the Kosdaq Index was down 1.72 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.09 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.76 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.09 per cent. However, the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.15 per cent.
That apart, Wall Street's three major indices closed lower on Tuesday as investors booked some profits from a post-election rally and waited anxiously for US inflation data due this week.
The indices had rallied to record highs since the November 5 US election. But investor enthusiasm dampened on Tuesday with concerns around whether the next US administration's policies would exacerbate inflation.
European shares lost 2 per cent as European Central Bank policymakers warned that increased tariffs from Trump would hamper global growth.
"The 10-year Treasury yield is kind of creating a headwind against the equity rally. There's sort of these conflicting signals where investors are celebrating all of these growth initiatives but the bond market is pushing back," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital.
"The problem is between tariffs, tax cuts and immigration restrictions, it really is pushing on creating inflation pressure that the bond market can't ignore."
Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial, said the decline in stocks overseas added some pressure to US stocks, along with profit-taking ahead of inflation data.
On investors' radar is Wednesday's consumer price inflation data, followed by producer prices inflation and retail sales data later this week, as these could provide clues about the US Federal Reserve's policy path going forward.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 382.15 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 43,910.98, the S&P 500 lost 17.36 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 5,983.99 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 17.36 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 19,281.40.
Meanwhile Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday afternoon that US monetary policy is "modestly restrictive," with short-term borrowing costs continuing to slow inflation and the economy, but not by a lot.
Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin had said earlier in the day that the US central bank is ready to respond if inflation pressures rise or the job market weakens.
Gold prices fell to a near two-month low on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and growth optimism tied to Trump's win.
Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $2,609.09 per ounce by 8:31 PM IST, after dropping 1 per cent to hit its lowest since Sept. 20 at $2,589.59 earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $2,615.70.
Meanwhile, oil prices steadied on Tuesday, recovering from a 5 per cent drop over the previous two sessions, as investors absorbed OPEC's latest downward revision for oil demand and market's disappointment over China's latest stimulus plan.
OPEC has cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and also lowered its projection for next year, marking the producer group's fourth consecutive downward revision.
Brent crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.70 per cent, to $72.33 a barrel, by 7:13 PM IST. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 49 cents, or 0.72 per cent at $68.53 a barrel. (With inputs from Reuters.)
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity is the most preferred asset class by HNIs and UHNIs: Report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity is the most preferred asset class for high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra high net worth individuals (UHNIs), a survey by 360 ONE Wealth and CRISIL revealed. About 39 per cent of respondents chose equity as their top choice, followed by debt and real estate at 20 per cent each.
The survey of 388 HNIs and UHNIs found that 69 per cent of the respondents understand the equity market better, followed by fixed income (66 per cent) and real estate (41 per cent) with capital appreciation being the primary motive behind the investments. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market regulator Sebi simplifies process for registration of certain FPIs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday announced simplification of the registration process for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) through an abridged version of the application form for registration with certain fields auto-populated for several categories of FPIs.
The new version will be implemented after three months. It will be after the pilot Custodians and Designated Depository Participants Standards Setting Forum (CDSSF) issues the implementation standards in consultation with Sebi. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend stocks: Oil India, Page Industries, 13 other to remain in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Oil India, Container Corporation of India, RITES, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), KPI Green Energy, Page Industries, and 9 other companies will remain in focus today as they turn ex-date tomorrow, Thursday, November 14, 2024, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.
A dividend is a portion of a company's profit that is distributed to shareholders, usually paid quarterly or annually, and is expressed as a fixed amount per share. READ MORE
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market crash; 11 of 17 Nifty sector indices in correction mode auto, PSU hit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 11 out of 17 frontline Nifty sector indices are in ‘correction’ mode with energy, auto and central public sector enterprises (CPSE), consumption, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) indexes suffering the most in the recent market fall, suggests data.
An index or a stock is said to be in a ‘correction’ phase when it has dipped over 10 per cent and up to 20 per cent from its recent peak level. A fall of 20 per cent or more is termed as a ‘bear’ phase for the index or a stock. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Futures trading ban fails to cool retail prices in India, say reports
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Before December, when suspension expires in futures trading in seven major agricultural commodities, studies by academics are unanimous that the retail prices of none of these fell after suspension.
The academics are from institutes such as the Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Vinod Gupta School of Management, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, and Shailesh J Mehta School of Management in IIT Bombay
In contrast, volatility in many of them rose many notches after futures trading was suspended. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oct retail inflation rises to 14-month high of 6.2%; IIP picked up in Sep
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail inflation galloped to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October, spurred by a spike in food prices, thus breaching the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target range. This sharp increase apparently extinguishes any remaining hopes of a policy rate cut when the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) convenes from December 4-6.
Separately, industrial production appears to be on the rebound. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty closes near five-month low; earnings miss, foreign outflows weigh
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty fell to its lowest level in nearly five months due to sustained selling by overseas funds and sharp losses in index heavyweights, which weighed on market performance. Earnings disappointments and more attractive investment prospects in the US also kept investor sentiment subdued. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC Green seeks $12 bn valuation in one of biggest renewable industry IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is considering seeking a valuation of about $12 billion in what could be one of India’s biggest initial public offerings in the renewable energy industry, according to people familiar with the matter.
The clean energy subsidiary of state-backed NTPC Ltd. has held discussions with advisers about pricing its IPO at more than Rs 100 ($1.18) a share, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. NTPC Green Energy may raise up to Rs 10,000 crore in the share sale, the company has previously said. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch, November 13 - Eicher Motors, Nykaa, BSE, RIL, IndiGo, MTNL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa reported a consolidated net profit (attributed to the owners) for the second quarter of Rs 10.04 crore as compared to Rs 5.85 crore a year ago, up 72 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit was 4 per cent higher. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: What to do with Nifty Energy & FMCG today; Ravi Nathani suggests
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Energy Index is currently trading near critical support levels, around 37,700, with a support range expected between 37,500 and 37,700. This range could potentially act as a strong support zone, where downward momentum may pause or reverse. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends selling these 2 stocks today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty fell for the fourth consecutive session on November 12, 2024, and closed at its lowest in 4.5 months. The index formed a long bear candle and broke the near term supports in the fall seen over the last few days. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: CPI at 14-mth high; FIIs; Swiggy & ACME Solar IPO listing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic investors are expected to focus on CPI and IIP data, along with Q2 nos. from various companies. October’s retail inflation surged to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent, largely due to rising food prices.
In contrast, industrial production showed signs of recovery. The IIP grew 3.1 per cent in September, reversing an August contraction, largely driven by festive demand. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices steady
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday, recovering from a 5 per cent drop over the previous two sessions, as investors absorbed OPEC's latest downward revision for oil demand and market's disappointment over China's latest stimulus plan.
OPEC has cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and also lowered its projection for next year, marking the producer group's fourth consecutive downward revision.
Brent crude futures were up 16 cents, or 0.22 per cent, at $72.05 a barrel at 8:27 AM. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 16 cents, or 0.23 per cent at $68.28 a barrel.
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a first, US turkey shipment leaves for Indian market after tariff cut
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The first shipment of American Turkey products for India left on Tuesday, marking a new phase in the bilateral trade relations between the two countries. The shipment comes over a year after India agreed to the American request to reduce high tariffs on US turkey products. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp Q2 preview: Net profit may surge up to 11%, revenue by 9% YoY
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, will announce its September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) results on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Domestic brokerages expect Hero MotoCorp to show strong year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in revenue and profitability, driven by volume increases, improved realisations, and a favourable product mix. READ MORE
