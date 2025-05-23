Asia Index Pvt Ltd, subsidiary of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Ltd, in its latest rebalancing announced the inclusion of Tata-owned Trent Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) in its benchmark index - the 30-stock BSE Sensex with effect from June 23, 2025. Trent and BEL will be replacing Nestle India and IndusInd Bank in the 30-share BSE Sensex. Both these stocks are already part of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index. As per reports, Trent may receive inflows of around $278 million (approximately ₹2,400 crore), and BEL around $275 million. On the other hand, Nestle