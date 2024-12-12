Sentiment towards insurers to stay low amid regulatory, tax uncertainty

Life insurance activity remained subdued in November 2024, with individual annual premium equivalent (APE) growing 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (two-year compound annual growth rate [CAGR]: 1 per cent) at the industry level. New surrender value guidelines became applicable from October 2024.

Private players registered a 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth in November 2024 (two-year CAGR: 7 per cent), compared to 12 per cent/-1 per cent in October 2024/November 2023. Public sector major Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reported a 12 per cent Y-o-Y decline in APE (two-year CAGR: -11 per cent). The market share of private players increased to 69