Sentiment towards insurers to stay low amid regulatory, tax uncertainty

Adjustments to the new surrender regulations, uncertainties surrounding the Insurance Amendments Bill, and potential direct tax reforms in the upcoming Budget may pose short-term challenge

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr
The year-to-date (YTD) FY25 growth stood at 16 per cent and 21 per cent Y-o-Y for the industry and private players.

Devangshu Datta
Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Life insurance activity remained subdued in November 2024, with individual annual premium equivalent (APE) growing 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (two-year compound annual growth rate [CAGR]: 1 per cent) at the industry level. New surrender value guidelines became applicable from October 2024.
 
Private players registered a 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth in November 2024 (two-year CAGR: 7 per cent), compared to 12 per cent/-1 per cent in October 2024/November 2023. Public sector major Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reported a 12 per cent Y-o-Y decline in APE (two-year CAGR: -11 per cent). The market share of private players increased to 69
