First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Stock market LIVE: Benchmarks volatile; Tech M down 3% on MS downgrade

Government bond and forex market to remain open on Thursday, Friday

MapmyIndia soars 11% on heavy volumes; stock zooms over 100% in 6 months

Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts

Weak demand, excess supply get tile makers walking on eggshells

Small plastic water bottles are adding to plastic problem: Nithin Kamath

'Solution to plastic pollution' on UN's agenda as planet chokes on plastic

Stocks of tile companies are down 9-11 per cent over the past month over concerns about a rise in input costs and sluggish domestic demand. While strong exports are expected

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com