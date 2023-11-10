Sensex (0.11%)
Samvat 2079: Small IPOs dominate the market amid market volatility

The average IPO size for Samvat 2079 stood at Rs 822 crore-lowest in four years-and over 60 per cent below last year's average of Rs 2,212 crore

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Small- and mid-sized initial public offerings (IPOs) were the flavour of the season during Samvat 2079, with as many as 60 companies raising a total of Rs 49,321 crore via their maiden share sales on the mainboard.

In Samvat 2079, while the number of IPOs was 50 per cent more than the previous year, the amount mobilisation was 44 per cent lower. The average IPO size for the Samvat stood at Rs 822 crore — the lowest in four years and over 60 per cent below the last year’s average of Rs 2,212 crore.

The trend of same-sized companies dominating the IPO market was also reflective of the mood in the secondary market, where small- and mid-cap stocks stole a

Topics : initial public offerings IPOs Samvat India FPI

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

