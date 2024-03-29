Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Smallcap outperform larger peers by the biggest margin since pandemic

Nifty Smallcap 100 index finished FY24 with a gain of nearly 70 per cent, outperforming the benchmark Nifty by 41 percentage points

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian smallcap companies outpaced their larger peers this financial year by the widest margin since the Covid-induced FY21. Despite having come off over 8 per cent from its peak, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index finished FY24, with a gain of nearly 70 per cent, outperforming the benchmark Nifty by 41 percentage points.

In FY21, the smallcap index outperformed the blue-chip Nifty by almost 55 percentage points. However, in FY20 the Nifty Smallcap 100 index crashed 20 per cent, even as the Nifty remained unchanged. 

Similarly, in the preceding financial year (FY22), the smallcap index underperformed the Nifty by 14 percentage points. During

Also Read

BSE SmallCap sinks 2%, MidCaps bleed too: IIFL Finance, MGL slump up to 20%

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

5 reasons why the fall in mid, smallcaps in 2024 is not similar to 2018

Debt funds steal the show in Feb 2024, liquid funds get maximum inflows

BSE Mid & SmallCap indices sink 3%: What's driving the underperformance?

Mutual funds likely to restrict redemptions in case of market crisis

Advance-decline ratio hits a 13-month low amid a rout in smallcap space

Rupee most stable Asian currency in FY24 after Singapore, Hong Kong

FPIs make remarkable comeback; infuse Rs 2 trillion in equities in FY24

Bull run to continue for realty shares, analysts advise buying the dips

Topics : Smallcap BSE smallcap assets under management Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon