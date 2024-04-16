Small finance bank stocks are on an uptrend. Does the rally have more legs?

Shares of small finance banks (SFBs) flexed muscles on the bourses in the month of April, after their March quarter business updates showed double digit growth in advances and deposits.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stock price has jumped 21.6 per cent so far this month, stock price of Suryoday SFB has surged 17.9 per cent. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank stock price, AU Small Finance Bank stock price, ESAF Small Finance Bank stock price, Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price, and Jana Small Finance Bank stock price, meanwhile, have moved up in the range of 8 per cent to