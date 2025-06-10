Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Smallcap specialty chemicals stock zooms 86% in 5 weeks; do you own?

Smallcap specialty chemicals stock zooms 86% in 5 weeks; do you own?

Camlin Fine Sciences share price hit a new high of ₹281.30, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, quoting higher for the third straight day

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Camlin Fine Sciences share price today
 
Camlin Fine Sciences (CFSL) shares hit a new high of ₹281.30, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade. The stock price of the smallcap specialty chemicals was quoting higher for the third straight day, surging 11 per cent during the period.
 
Since May 26, 2025, i.e. in the past 12 trading days, Camlin Fine Sciences share has rallied 50 per cent after the company reported strong operational performance for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25).
 
In the past five months, the stock price of CFSL has soared 86 per
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Camlin Fine Sciences Smallcap The Smart Investor Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon