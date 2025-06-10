Smallcap specialty chemicals stock zooms 86% in 5 weeks; do you own?

Camlin Fine Sciences share price today

Camlin Fine Sciences (CFSL) shares hit a new high of ₹281.30, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade. The stock price of the smallcap specialty chemicals was quoting higher for the third straight day, surging 11 per cent during the period.

Since May 26, 2025, i.e. in the past 12 trading days, Camlin Fine Sciences share has rallied 50 per cent after the company reported strong operational performance for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25).

In the past five months, the stock price of CFSL has soared 86 per