Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SRM Contractors freezes at 5% upper circuit; rises 12% against issue price

The stock of the civil construction company got listed at Rs 225, a 7 per cent premium over its issue price on the BSE

IPO
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of SRM Contractors were locked in the 5-per cent upper circuit at Rs 236.20, a 12.5 per cent gain against its issue price of Rs 210 on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday deals. The trade saw only buyers seen on the counter on its market debut.

A combined 1.1 million equity shares have changed hands and there are pending buy orders for 0.97 million shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

The stock of the civil construction company got listed at Rs 225, a 7 per cent premium over its issue price on the BSE. On

Also Read

Who scored fastest fifty on debut in Test cricket history for India?

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Small cap companies set to erase losses sparked by froth warnings

Adani Power hits record high; rallies 18% in 4 days on healthy outlook

Brokerages expect a gradual recovery in advertising revenues for Sun TV

Bharti Hexacom IPO opens today: Price band, offer size, GMP, review & more

Stocks to Watch, April 3: ZEEL, Anupam Rasayan, DroneAcharya, Olectra, Moil

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty stock market listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveBharti Hexacom IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon