State bond yields outpace AAA rated corporate bond yields for long tenors

State bond yields have been trading higher than AAA-rated public sector undertaking (PSU) bonds for maturities of 10 years and beyond, data showed. Recent state development loan (SDL) auctions have shown average yields of around 7.11 per cent for longer tenors, climbing to 7.23 per cent in annualised terms. On the other hand, AAA-rated PSU bond yields for similar maturities are trading slightly lower, between 7.10 per cent and 7.16 per cent.

Market participants said that the price difference is largely driven by heavy supply, timing mismatches in fund flows, and rising global interest rates.

“This yield differential is influenced