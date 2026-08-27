Steel sector outlook strengthens as demand holds firm, input costs ease

Some steelmakers expect coking costs to increase by $12-15 per tonne sequentially; Steel Authority of India Ltd’s (Sail’s) guidance of a ₹1,000-1,500 per tonne reduction QoQ is at variance with other majors. Hence, steel EBITDA per tonne may decline QoQ in Q2FY27. Coking coal imports are projected to more than double to 116 million tonnes by 2050.

The per-tonne rebar price in August has recovered 13-14 per cent to ₹54,500 from a low of ₹47,900 in late July 2026. The rally has been supply-led. Supply constraints may persist in the short term. HRC has averaged ₹58,328 in FY27 year-to-date (YTD), with support from auto sector demand due to CY26 YTD vehicle sales rising 21 per cent YoY.

Q1FY27 was strong for steel producers. Jindal Steel (earlier Jindal Steel & Power), with low leverage and high volume growth, and Tata Steel, with CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) triggering higher prices in the European Union, remain strong picks. Sail has seen a sharp earnings recovery. Tata Steel and JSW Steel saw margin expansions.

Tata Steel's overall profitability is pulled down by its Europe business. JSW Steel outperformed as strong domestic realisations more than offset lower volumes. Management commentary across producers is constructive for Q2 and beyond. Industry growth is expected at 7-9 per cent during FY27. Managements remain optimistic as maintenance shutdowns end and cost optimisation supports margins. Capacity utilisation is strong, with expansion projects, debottlenecking initiatives and downstream investments progressing as planned.

In Q2FY27, Tata Steel expects its consolidated EBITDA to improve on higher volumes despite Indian steel realisations declining. In Europe, the management expects UK steel prices to improve by £70-80 per tonne in Q2FY27, while realisations in the Netherlands may rise by €10 per tonne. The Direct Sheet Plant (DSP) in the Netherlands has received approval for a four-week trial restart, following which operations may normalise.

In India, the 4.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) expansion at NINL involving ₹33,870 crore has been approved. The Q1FY27 capex was ₹3,579 crore. Tata Steel plans to expand captive ore mining capacity by 15 mtpa. Tata Steel India saw EBITDA margins of 27 per cent, with a ₹5,990 per tonne increase in realisations. Management says it is focused on downstream, where returns on capital are superior, and Tata Steel targets doubling its market share in segments like automotive, retail, construction, etc.

In the UK, Tata Steel’s electric arc furnace (EAF) project is on schedule. Fixed costs in the UK have reduced by £400 million over three years. Once the EAF is operational, another £100-150 per tonne decline in cost is expected. EBITDA losses have reduced for four consecutive quarters.

The Netherlands’ EBITDA declined due to the shutdown of the Direct Sheet Plant, higher input costs and regulatory constraints. Future investments in the Netherlands will depend on regulatory certainty, government support, etc. CBAM and tighter import quotas will improve EU prices.

JSW Steel’s management reiterated its expectation of 7-9 per cent domestic steel demand growth in FY27 (India's steel demand grew 8.3 per cent YoY during Q1FY27). JSW’s Q1FY27 volumes were hit by the Blast Furnace-III shutdown at Vijayanagar (and deconsolidation of BPSL).

Per-tonne cost of coking coal increased by $17 during Q1FY27, while that of iron ore rose by ₹230 QoQ. West Asia geopolitical disruptions also impacted costs by $20 per tonne in the quarter. For Q2FY27, coking costs are expected to remain higher by $12-15, while ore prices have started softening. Captive ore usage was 30 per cent. The FY27 capex guidance is unchanged at ₹22,000 crore-₹24,000 crore. The second tranche of JFE Steel's ₹7,880 crore equity investment has been received, completing the joint venture.

Sail said average net sales realisation (NSR) per tonne for Q1FY27 was ₹57,100 (₹52,000 in Q4FY26). Management expects Q2FY27 NSRs to soften by ₹1,000-2,000 per tonne, but imported coal costs will decline progressively by ₹1,000 per tonne per month from August onwards.

Ore sales from captive mines generated ₹574 crore of revenue during Q1FY27 (₹157 crore in Q1FY26). Employee costs will gradually decline as voluntary retirement continues. Gross debt was ₹21,729 crore at the end of Q1FY27, and the debt-equity ratio improved to 0.36 times. The FY27 capex guidance is maintained at ₹15,000 crore, with capex of ₹2,575 crore in Q1FY27. Annual capex is expected to increase to over ₹20,000 crore in FY28 and beyond.