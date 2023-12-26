Stock Market LIVE: Muted trade in Asia as it kicks off last week of 2023
Stock market LIVE updates on December 26, 2023: Australia and Hong Kong markets are shut today
Stock market LIVE updates on December 26: Trade remains thin Tuesday morning as half of the Asian markets are closed.
Among those which returned to trade post an extended weekend, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.03 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi was down 0.02 per cent.
Gift Nifty, meanwhile, was quoting at 21,424 levels, up 21 points.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 index gained 0.17 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.19 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.05 per cent.
Stocks to Watch
Reliance Industries: The conglomerate and Walt Disney have reportedly signed a non-binding term sheet to merge their Indian media operations.
Infosys: A global client has terminated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in September.
Anupam Rasayan: Has signed Letter of Intent (LoI) worth $61 million (Rs 507 crore) with one of the leading Japanese multi-national chemical companies to supply new age polymer intermediate for a period of nine years.
Gift Nifty cues :: Index trades at 21,428, up 26 points
Commodity check :: Oil prices nearly unchanged Tuesday morning
Asset managers turn bullish on Yen as Fed, BoJ paths may reverse
>> Asset managers turned bullish on the yen from bearish for the first time since May on the growing view that the Bank of Japan will probably end its ultra-easy policy in 2024 while its major peers cut interest rates.
>> The yen this month reached its strongest level since the end of July against the dollar as the Federal Reserve signaled a pivot to rate cuts next year while speculation lingers its Japanese counterpart is prepared to end the world's last negative interest rate policy.
>> Dollar-yen risk reversals, which are contracts that show demand for call options to buy the yen relative to put options to sell it, also suggest that traders are hedging for the Japanese currency to strengthen.
Source: Bloomberg
China bond inflow surprise may be false dawn as PBOC hands tied
>> An abrupt surge in foreign buying of Chinese bonds has raised hopes that pessimism about the nation’s assets may be overdone.
>> But it may be too early to celebrate.
>> Global investors boosted their holdings in the world’s second-biggest debt market by 251 billion yuan ($33 billion) last month, the second most on record according to China’s foreign exchange regulator.
>> The increase was nearly six times October’s amount and puts yuan bonds on track to reverse last year’s record outflows of 616 billion yuan.
>> The surprise acceleration in inflows resulted more from a global bond rally as traders bet on an early and more aggressive switch to monetary easing by the Federal Reserve, with demand also emerging from passively managed index-tracking funds.
Source: Bloomberg
Goldman's painful 2023 lesson on China forces rethink of Emerging Markets
>> Goldman Sachs Group Inc's head of global currency, rates and emerging-markets strategy says he's learned two main lessons from one of the biggest — and most-common — bad calls of 2023: the bet on post-pandemic China's reopening boom.
>> At the beginning of the year, Goldman was among the chorus of Wall Street banks pinning their hopes for a bright 2023 in part on recovery in China.
>> The expectation was that a bounce in the world's second-largest economy would be the wave that lifted all boats, helping emerging markets globally to a banner year.
>> Instead, Chinese stocks fell more than 15%, while many emerging markets did just fine.
>> The second lesson, he said, is about the resilience of broader emerging markets, even in the face of an “aggressive hiking cycle by the Fed, a strong dollar and a slowing China
Source: Bloomberg
Dollar struggles to gain footing in thin trade; yen steady
>> The dollar was trying to find a floor on Tuesday in holiday-thinned trade, pressured by signs that inflation in the world's largest economy is cooling that will likely give the Federal Reserve room to ease interest rates next year.
Source: Reuters
>> The yen, meanwhile, steadied near its recent five-month peak on the prospect that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could soon mark an end to its ultra-easy policy.
>> Against the greenback, the euro slipped 0.06% to $1.1019, but was not too far from a more than four-month top of $1.1040 hit last week.
>> Sterling was little changed at $1.2701, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars were huddled near their recent five-month peaks.
>> The dollar index languished near a five-month low of 101.42 hit last week, and was last at 101.65.
Source: Reuters
Ex-BOJ board member criticises governor Ueda's market messaging
>> Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda must change his communication style that is confusing markets into believing an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy is imminent, former BOJ board member Takako Masai told Reuters.
>> Less than a year into the job, Ueda has already wrong-footed markets twice in comments about the policy outlook including on Dec. 7, when he elaborated on what the BOJ could do after ending its negative interest rate policy.
>> Bond yields and the yen surged on the comments, made in parliament, by fuelling market expectations the BOJ could end negative interest rates as early as in December.
>> The BOJ made no change this month to its ultra-loose policy and dovish guidance.
>> Ueda's hawkish remarks in parliament contrasted with recent comments by several board members warning against any premature debate of an exit, casting doubt on whether the governor was properly representing the board's view in public, Masai said in an interview on Monday.
Source: Reuters
Japan's unemployment rate remains unchanged in November
>> Japan's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.5% in November from the prior month, according to government data on Tuesday.
Source: Agencies
>> The jobless rate also met Reuters poll forecast of 2.5%.
>> Separately, data from the Bank of Japan showed services producers price index rose 2.3% in November.
>> Services PPI was also unchanged from the prior month’s reading.
Source: Agencies
Wall Street check :: US markets settled mixed last Friday
Global markets :: Nikkei, Kospi slip in thin trade
>> Shanghai Composite, too slipped 0.45%
>> Australia, Hong Kong markets are shut today
