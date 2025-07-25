Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; Bajaj Finserv, Cipla Q1 eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 25, 2025: At 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 121 points lower at 24,974, indicating a gap-down start.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 25, 2025: Q1 results, India’s forex data for the week ended July 18, India-UK trade deal, mixed global cues, institutional investment trends, primary market activity may drive the mood of the benchmark, Sensex and Nifty, on the final trading day of the week.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly lower on Thursday as investors assessed recent trade developments and global macro signals. Nikkei slipped 0.55 per cent, while the broader Topix index declined 0.73 per cent. ASX 200 fell 0.51 per cent. Meanwhile, Kospi was up 0.14 per cent.
In the United States, initial jobless claims dropped by 4,000 to 217,000 for the week ended July 20, defying expectations of an increase to 227,000. This marks the sixth consecutive weekly decline and reflects ongoing strength in the labour market. However, continuing claims rose slightly to 1.955 million, the second-highest level since November 2021, suggesting a possible slowdown in hiring momentum even as unemployment remains low.
Adding to the positive sentiment, the S&P Global US Composite PMI climbed to 54.6 in July from 52.9 in June, indicating the strongest expansion so far in 2025. The growth was led by a sharp rise in services activity– the fastest since December– while manufacturing output also improved, though at a slower pace.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite extended their record-setting rally. The S&P 500 edged up 0.07 per cent to a fresh closing high of 6,363.35, and the Nasdaq gained 0.18 per cent to end at 21,057.96. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, falling 316.38 points, or 0.7 per cent, to close at 44,693.91.
Q1 results
The markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including Cyient, eClerx, IEX, Tanla Platforms, KFin Technologies, and Anant Raj among others.
Several firms are also scheduled to report their Q1 results today, including Bajaj Finserv, Bank Of Baroda, Cipla, Shriram Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Schaeffler India, Steel Authority of India, Petronet LNG, Laurus Labs, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Chemicals, Aadhar Housing Finance, Grindwell Norton, ACME Solar Holdings, Sobha, Intellect Design Arena, Home First Finance Company India, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Reliance Infrastructure, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, HFCL, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Manorama Industries, Sharda Cropchem, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Sterlite Technologies, Orient Cement, Orient Electric Limited and RPG Life Sciences among others.
FII, DII
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,307.86 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,692.35 crore on July 24.
IPO today
PropShare Titania IPO (Mainline) will enter the final day of its subscription.
Sellowrap Industries IPO (SME), Shree Refrigerations IPO (SME), and Patel Chem Specialities IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 2, while Indiqube Space IPO (Mainline), TSC India IPO (SME), and GNG Electronics IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
The Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices declined on Thursday as easing global trade tensions reduced demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold slipped 0.6 per cent to $3,367.72 per ounce, while US gold futures settled 0.7 per cent lower at $3,373.50.
Oil prices edged higher, supported by optimism around US trade negotiations and a sharper-than-expected drop in crude inventories. Brent crude futures rose 67 cents or 0.98 per cent to $69.18 a barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 78 cents or 1.2 per cent to $66.03 per barrel.
Both benchmarks were largely steady in the previous session as markets tracked US-EU trade talks following President Trump’s tariff agreement with Japan. The deal included reduced auto tariffs and a $550 billion investment commitment from Tokyo, easing fears of further levies.
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coca-Cola, Bhartiya family likely to consider listing HCCB in India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: American beverage maker Coca-Cola Company and its local partner, the Bhartia family, may look at listing Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) in India, and the overseas entity’s stake in the bottling company will come down below the majority level over five years, according to a source in the know.
The source said in accordance with the plan, the Bhartia family would become the reference and controlling shareholder in the business.
“They (the family) are not a passive financial investor or a passive strategic investor and that’s not what Coca-Cola was looking for here,” the source said. READ MORE
7:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Former Finance Secretary Ajay Seth appointed as new Irdai chairman
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s top finance ministry honchos till recently, who had combined forces on many a Union Budget including the one presented this year, are now collectively responsible for securing and developing the country’s financial sector, with the Centre appointing the recently retired Finance Secretary Ajay Seth at the helm of the insurance regulator on Thursday.
Seth was picked as the new chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), nearly four months after the post fell vacant after the tenure of incumbent chief Debashis Panda ended this March. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Seth’s appointment for a period of three years or till he attains 65 years of age or until further orders, whichever is the earliest. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's rare earth curbs: No relief for EV cos as govt pushes localisation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Heavy Industries, through its vehicle-testing agencies, on Thursday instructed electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturers to formally declare they have adequate rare earth magnet inventories and are producing key components — traction motors and electronic throttles — locally, as required under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, Business Standard has learnt.
The directive came amid growing industry concern over supply chain constraints following China’s April 4 move to restrict exports of rare earth magnets —critical inputs in traction motors. Automakers had been anticipating temporary relief from localisation rules, arguing indigenisation of certain auto parts in the current scenario was unviable. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FTA with UK adds strength to India's hand in other deals: Sunil Mittal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Soon after India and the United Kingdom (UK) signed the free trade agreement (FTA) on Thursday, industry leaders cheered the move. Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises and co-chair of the India-UK CEO Forum, and Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), who were in Chequers (near London) for the FTA signing as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s entourage, spoke with Business Standard on the various aspects of the deal. READ MORE
7:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India, UK dismantle trade walls with landmark deal amid global tensions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday signed a modern and comprehensive trade agreement, marking a major milestone in their bilateral relationship at a time of rising geopolitical polarisation and trade wars. Under the agreement, 99 per cent of Indian exports will enter the UK duty-free, while 90 per cent of UK goods will gain market access in India with zero tariffs.
The deal, known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), was signed by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynolds, 42 months after negotiations began in January 2022. The signing took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer at Chequers, the official countryside retreat of the British PM, in the Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire. READ MORE
6:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India expects ‘preferential’ tariffs in a trade deal with US, says Piyush Goyal
6:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade lower
-- Nikkei was down 0.35 per cent
-- ASX 200 slipped 0.44 per cent
6:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end mixed
-- S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite extended their record-setting rally
-- S&P 500 edged up 0.07 per cent to a fresh closing high of 6,363.35
-- Nasdaq gained 0.18 per cent to end at 21,057.96
-- Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, falling 0.7 per cent, to close at 44,693.91
6:51 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
