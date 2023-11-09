Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty in green; Vedanta, Lupin on investor radar

Stock market LIVE updates: Mixed trends in global markets, coupled with weekly F&O contracts' expiry, may lead to volatility on Dalal Street on Thursday.



At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,520, up 32 points.



In Asia, the Kospi rose 0.07 per cent, inching higher after two days of declines.



Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.88 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.47 per cent higher.



China's Shanghai Composite reversed losses after data showed October consumer prices shrank 0.2 per cent year-on-year, more than the 0.1 per cent fall expected by economists polled by Reuters.



Overnight, Wall Street indices flat with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.1 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively.



The Dow Jones, on the other hand, slipped 0.12 per cent.



Stocks to Watch

Q2FY24 results: Adani Ports, Apollo Hospitals, Bosch, Muthoot Finance, Zee Entertainment, Ashok Leyland, Torrent Power, Piramal Enterprises, CarTrade Tech, and Globus Spirits among others.



Pidilite Industries: The Fevicol-maker will set up lending business for providing small value retail loans via acquisition of Pargro Investments for Rs 10 crore.



Titagarh Rail Systems: The board approved fundraising of up to Rs 700 crore via qualified institutional placements.