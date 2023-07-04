STOCK MARKET LIVE: The Gift Nifty futures indicated a higher start at around 19,400 levels for the Nifty benchmark index on Tuesday as of 7:15 am. This came even as Asian equities elsewhere were largely lower this morning. Equity markets have been notching new highs for the last 3 days and the momentum could sustain throughout this week. Today, market action will remain stock specific amid no major global cues.Asian markets declined with Nikkei, Hang Seng, Strait times, Kospi falling 0.16-1 per cent. Investors are awaiting Australia’s central bank rate decision. Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 rose 0.12 per cent, the Dow added 0.03 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.21 per cent in a shortened session. US markets are closed today for a holiday. Stocks on radarHMA Agro Industries: The company will make its market debut today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 585 per share.Telecom stocks: Reliance Jio has announced the launch of Jio Bharat, an internet-enabled phone priced at Rs 999. Jio is offering 30 per cent cheaper monthly plan and seven times more data compared to offers of other operators on this phone.