Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises; Asia mixed; US Fed trims rates; Ivalue, Euro Pratik IPOs eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on September 18, 2025: At 8:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 96 points higher at 25,519, indicating a near gap-up start.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, September 18, 2025: US Fed 25 bps rate cut, mixed global cues, along with primary market activity will drive the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, today.
That said, at 8:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 96 points higher at 25,519, indicating a near gap-up start.
In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended at 82,693.71, up 313.02 points or 0.38 per cent. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 closed at 25,330.25, up 91.15 points or 0.36 per cent.
Global cues
Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark rate (4 per cent-4.25 per cent) as expected, with Chair Jerome Powell describing the move as a “risk management cut” rather than a response to economic weakness. The Fed signaled the possibility of two more cuts by year-end, one in 2026, another in 2027, and no changes in 2028.
Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.8 per cent, was at a fresh record high, led by strength in real estate and technology shares. Investors are also watching the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting, where most economists expect rates to be kept steady.
Meanwhile, Kospi added 0.80 per cent, while ASX 200 slipped 0.56 per cent.
In the US, futures inched higher after Wednesday’s close as markets digested the Fed’s decision. The session was volatile, with an early rally fading by the close. The Dow Jones still managed to end 0.57 per cent higher at 46,018.32, after briefly hitting an all-time high. In contrast, the S&P 500 eased 0.10 per cent to 6,600.35, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.33 per cent to 22,261.33.
IPO today
Ivalue Infosolutions IPO (Mainline) and JD Cables IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Euro Pratik IPO (Mainline) will enter its last day.
VMS TMT IPO (Mainline) and Sampat Aluminium IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of its subscription, while TechD Cybersecurity IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
Also, Airfloa Rail Technology IPO 9SME) will list on the bourses.
Commodity corner
Gold surged to an all-time high on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points and signaled a steady pace of easing through the year. Spot gold later pared gains, slipping 0.2 per cent to $3,681.39 per ounce after touching a record $3,707.40. US gold futures for December delivery closed 0.2 per cent lower at $3,717.80.
Oil prices, meanwhile, edged lower as a rise in US diesel inventories raised concerns about demand, even as the Fed’s move was in line with expectations. Brent crude settled 0.76 per cent down at $68.22 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate declined 0.73 per cent to $64.05.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi mulls allowing FPIs in non-cash, non-agri commodity derivatives
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a bid to deepen institutional participation and boost liquidity in the commodities market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering allowing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to trade in select commodity derivatives for hedging.
The regulator is also exploring measures to bring banks, insurers, and pension funds into the segment.
Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday said that a proposal to permit FPIs in non-cash-settled and non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts is under active consideration. READ MORE
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ivalue Infosolutions IPO invites bids: GMP at 5%; should you subscribe?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ivalue Infosolutions, a technology services and solutions provider, is set to open for public subscription on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹560.29 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.7 million equity shares.
Promoter shareholders Sunil Kumar Pillai, Krishna Raj Sharma, and Srinivasan Sriram, along with promoter group member Hilda Sunil Pillai, will collectively sell 38 lakh shares. Additionally, eight individual shareholders will participate in the OFS. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's data centres may become 2nd-biggest power buyer in Apac region
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is projected to become the second largest market for electricity demand for data centres by 2030 in the Apac region, surpassing Japan and Australia, according to estimates by S&P Global released on Wednesday.
According to the S&P figures, the data centres’ share of electricity will triple from 0.84 per cent in 2024 to 2.6 per cent of the total electricity generated in the country by 2030. This is because in the same period, India’s data centre power requirement will grow five times from 13 terra watt hour (TWh) in 2024 to hit 57 TWh in 2030, an annual average growth of 28 per cent. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indiabulls AMC, others pay ₹1.43 cr to settle AIF rules violations case
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Erstwhile Indiabulls Asset Management Company (now known as Groww AMC), its schemes and former officials on Wednesday settled a case with Sebi pertaining to alleged violations of alternative investment fund rules after collectively paying Rs 1.43 crore.
Those who settled the case are Indiabulls AIF, Indiabulls Dual Advantage Real Asset Fund (IBDARA), Indiabulls Real Estate Fund (IBREF), Ambar Maheshwari, Amit Jain and Parth Muria, according to a Sebi order.
The case pertains to applicants allegedly violating the AIF Regulations way back in 2017.
In 2023, Indiabulls AMC was acquired by fintech firm Groww. It had three business verticals -- mutual fund business, alternative investment fund business and portfolio management business. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FIR filed against ex-Lodha Developers director over land irregularities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After last month’s notice to exchanges about the resignation of Rajendra Lodha from the post of director with effect from August 17 at the company’s request, Lodha Developers on Wednesday informed exchanges that, based on information from inquiries, it has decided to refer the matter to the appropriate authorities for investigation.
In August, the company’s notice had stated: “Certain matters related to his (Rajendra Lodha’s) conduct are under review by the company’s ethics committee.” READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Last day to bid for Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Check subscription status, GMP
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates seller Euro Pratik Sales is set to conclude today, September 18, 2025.
The public issue, which opened for subscription on September 16, has received a decent response from investors so far. Data available on the NSE showed that the public issue received bids for 10,32,66,000 shares against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, translating into an oversubscription of 8.40 times by the end of the second day of subscription.
Among the investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 13.78 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 7.09 times. Retail investors, meanwhile, have oversubscribed their category by 6.56 times. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI completes ₹8,889 crore stake sale in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has completed the sale of a 13.18 per cent stake in Yes Bank Limited to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) of Japan in a deal amounting to ₹8,889 crore.
The deal includes the transfer of 4.13 billion equity shares of Yes Bank at ₹21.50 per share. It follows regulatory clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 22 and from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 2, SBI said. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors subscribe to VMS TMT IPO over eight times its offer size on Day 1
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offer of VMS TMT, a TMT bars manufacturer, has been subscribed more than 8 times on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.
The three-day initial share sale received bids for 10,32,66,000 shares against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, translating into 8.40 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE.
The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 13.78 times, while the quota for retail individual investors got subscribed 6.56 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 7.09 times subscription. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: YES Bank, Indosolar, Cochin Ship, Biocon, Havells
Stock Market LIVE Updates: YES Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) said it agreed to acquire an additional 4.2 per cent stake in the lender from Carlyle-affiliate CA Basque Investments, bringing its stake in the Indian bank to 24.2 per cent. It had completed its planned 20 per cent stake purchase in YES Bank.
Indosolar: Promoter Waaree Energies said they would sell up to 6.1 million shares (14.66 per cent stake) via offer for sale on Sept. 18 and 19. The floor price was set at ₹500 per share.
Cohance Lifesciences: Reports suggest promoter Jusmiral Holdings may offload up to 5.1 per cent stake in the company via block deals on Thursday at a floor price of ₹900 per share.
Cochin Shipyard: The company signed a ₹200 crore contract with ONGC for dry dock and major lay-up repairs of a jack-up rig, with the project expected to be completed over a 12-month period. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Groww accounted for 40% of direct plan SIP inflows in mutual fund industry
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nearly 40 per cent of the total systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows into direct mutual fund (MF) schemes are routed through Groww, according to an analysis of data shared by the company in its initial public offering (IPO) documents and industry data on direct plan inflows.
Users of the platform invested ₹34,028 crore through SIPs in 2024-25 (FY25). The amount is 39 per cent of the ₹87,435 crore SIP inflows into direct plans.
Compared to the total SIP inflows of ₹2.9 trillion (including that of regular plan), the share stood at 12 per cent. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Midcap funds: Invest amid valuation comfort, strong earnings growth outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The midcap segment of the equity market continues to command investors’ attention. Midcap funds recorded inflows of ₹5,330 crore in August 2025 — the highest ever in a single month, according to the Association of Mutual Funds
in India (Amfi).
“Inflows in midcap funds have been very consistent at around 8-9 per cent of total equity net inflow over the past four to five years. In August, it was even higher at around 11 per cent. This clearly shows the increased conviction and maturity of investors around this category, which has strong earnings growth potential over the medium term,” says Ankit Jain, senior fund manager, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India). READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Footwear maker Metro Brands finds new spring in its step after GST cut
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock of the largest listed footwear player, Metro Brands, has outperformed peers, gaining nearly 17 per cent over the past month to close at ₹1,319.75 on Wednesday on the BSE. In comparison, the average return for large listed peers in the sector during this period stood at around 7 per cent. The gains for Metro Brands came on the back of changes in goods and services tax (GST), new launches, and expectations of margin improvement going forward.
A key trigger for the stock is the revision in GST rates. While the GST rate for products priced above ₹2,500 remains at 18 per cent, the rate for footwear priced up to ₹2,500 has been cut to 5 per cent. Previously, the rate was 12 per cent for products priced up to ₹1,000 and 18 per cent for those above ₹1,000.
Metro Brands derives about 40 per cent of its sales from products priced below ₹2,500. Analysts at Kotak Securities, led by Umang Mehta, expect organised players to gain volume share from the unorganised segment at economy price points through price cuts. At premium price points, they expect relatively lower price elasticity. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infrastructure players poised to benefit from strong order momentum
Stock Market LIVE Updates: One of the side effects of the general elections was government tenders slowing down. Activity across Infrastructure sectors suffered.
Infra activity started to recover in H2FY25 followed by another slowdown due to unseasonal rains in H1FY26.
The FY26 Budget remains supportive with allocations being maintained. Cumulative year to date (YTD) FY26 capex remains 33 per cent higher year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
To achieve FY26 budgeted capex of ₹11.2 trillion, another ₹7.7 trillion must be generated in the next eight months. The trends show roads contracting 15 per cent Y-o-Y (35 per cent share), railways expanding 9 per cent Y-o-Y (33 per cent share), and defence posting 67 per cent Y-o-Y growth (10 per cent share). READ MORE
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic MFs flock to Eternal, trim bets on Maruti, D-Mart, NTPC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic mutual funds (MFs) ramped up their bets on Eternal (formerly Zomato), picking up shares worth ₹ 7,200 crore in August, as the stock surged to record highs and crossed the ₹3-trillion market cap milestone.
Eternal’s shares have leapt over 60 per cent in the past six months, propelled by robust revenue growth and Blinkit’s quick commerce business overtaking its legacy food delivery segment. Analysts attribute this MF buying spree to Eternal’s clear growth visibility and its leadership in both food delivery and quick commerce. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market to rally if nominal growth improves, earnings pick up: Chris Wood
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity markets have been stuck in a range since the last few months.
Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, tells Business Standard on the sidelines of their 4th India forum in New Delhi that his base case remains 10–15 per cent returns from the Indian markets in the next one year, though stock selection will be crucial. READ MORE
Topics : MARKET LIVE US Fed rates Rate cuts share market Jerome Powell stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty SME IPOs IPO market BSE NSE Indian equities nikkei Asian markets US markets Gold Prices Commodity prices Oil Prices
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:45 AM IST