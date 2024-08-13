Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Voda Idea, RVNL, HDFC Bank in focus amid MSCI Index rejig news
Stock Market LIVE updates today, August 13, 2024: In the primary market, Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) and Unicommerce eSolutions will debut on the bourses on Tuesday.
Stock Market LIVE updates today, Tuesday, August 13, 2024: GIFT Nifty suggests a tepid start for Indian stock markets on Tuesday. At 7:15 AM, the index suggested around 29-point dip for the Nifty50 at open.
Today, investors will react to the retail inflation data for July, which came in-line at around 3.5 per cent after market hours on Monday. That apart, the June quarter results, FII flows, update on MSCI index rebalancing, and global cues will guide the markets.
In the primary market, Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) and Unicommerce eSolutions will debut on the bourses on Tuesday.
MSCI Rebalance: August review
Shares of RVNL, Vodafone Idea, Dixon Technologies, Oil India, Prestige Estates, Oracle Financial and Zydus Lifesciences will be included in the MSCI India Index as part of the latest rejig.
Bandhan Bank is the only Indian stock that will be excluded from the index.
June quarter results, August 13, 2024:
llCargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan India, Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Ashoka Buildcon, Astra Microwave Products, Dilip Buildcon, Eclerx Estates, Endurance Technologies, EPL, Fiem Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemical, GMR Airports Infrastructure, GNFC, Godrej Industries, HEG, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, IPCA Laboratories, IRCTC, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Kama Holdings, Landmark Cars, Manappuram Finance, Marksans Pharma, Max Financial Services, Samvardhana Motherson International, MTAR Technologies, Muthoot Finance, Nazara Technologies, NBCC, NMDC Steel, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Piramal Enterprises, Rainbow Children Medicare, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, SJVN, TBO Tek, TCI Express, Techno Electric and Engineering, Texmaco Rail and Engineering, VST Tillers Tractors, and Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services are scheduled to report their June quarter (Q1) results today for FY25.
Global markets
Asia-Pacific markets stayed mixed during Tuesday morning's trading session, following a fluctuating session overnight in the US.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.53 per cent and breached the 36,000-mark for the first time since August 2.
ASX200, and Hang Seng, meanwhile, were up 0.2 per cent each.
8:45 AM
Strong growth prospects, mixed valuations seen for Info Edge stock
Standalone revenue rose 9.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and was up 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 630 crore, while the Ebitda margin came in at 39 per cent (down 160bp Q-o-Q but up 25bp Y-o-Y). The latter was a disappointment. Billings were up 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 570 crore. The adjusted profit after tax or PAT was up 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 230 crore, in-line with consensus. READ MORE
8:41 AM
IPO Listing today :: Unicommerce eSolutions could list at solid premiun
>> As per estimates by IPOwatch.com, Unicommerce eSolutions may list at a premium of 60%
>> The GMP stands at Rs 65 right now vs the issue price of Rs 108
8:38 AM
IPO Listing today :: FirstCry may debut with double digit listing gains
>> According to IPOwatch.com, Brainbees (FirstCry) is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 75.
>> This implies a listing gain of 16% over the issue price of Rs 465
8:34 AM
Stocks to Watch Today: Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, IRFC, NMDC
NMDC: India's largest state-owned iron ore miner reported its profit for the first quarter of FY25, swelling 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,984 crore, beating street expectations of Rs 1,635 crore, per LSEG data. The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,378 crore, falling short of the street expectations of Rs 5,446 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Trade setup for Aug 13: Nifty may open flat on mixed cues; FirstCry to list
On the economic data; India’s inflation in July came-in lower than expected at 3.54 per cent as against consensus expectation of 3.65 per cent. However, on the other hand, the IIP (Index of Industrial Production) and Manufacturing production also dipped in June to 4.2 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Buy & Sell, Aug 13; top stocks picked by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi
Currently, SAIL is testing its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a critical technical level that also aligns with the 50 per cent retracement of the rally that began in October 2023 and extended through May 2024. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Nifty Bank shows bearish trend on charts; time to sell? What analysts say
The Nifty Bank Index is currently exhibiting a bearish trend on the charts. Given this downtrend, the recommended trading strategy for the near term is to sell on any upward movement in the index. It is crucial to maintain a strict stop-loss at the 50,800 level. READ MORE
8:18 AM
MSCI August 2024 rebalancing :: Treatment of select Adani stocks
MSCI clarifies that starting from the August 2024 Index Review, MSCI will implement the index review changes, including changes in the Number of Shares (NOS), Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) and Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF) of Adani Group and associated securities that have been previously postponed.
MSCI will also resume the regular implementation of corporate events for these securities effective September 2, 2024.
The proforma FIF and DIF for these securities are announced along with the August 2024 Index Review announcement. The changes will be implemented as of the close of August 30, 2024 (effective September 2, 2024).
MSCI continues to monitor Adani Group and associated securities, including related to free float, and will issue further communication if appropriate.
8:13 AM
MSCI August 2024 rebalancing :: Treatment of HDFC Bank
MSCI will maintain HDFC BANK in MSCI Indexes with an increase in the Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) from 0.37 to 0.56 as of the close of August 30, 2024 (effective September 2, 2024) coinciding with the August 2024 Index Review.
HDFC BANK is subject to a Foreign Ownership Limit (FOL) of 74% and an adjustment factor of 0.5.
MSCI will apply an adjustment factor of 0.75 along with the August 2024 Index Review.
The remaining increase of the adjustment factor from 0.75 to 1 would be implemented as part of the November Index Review in the event the foreign room continues to be at least 20% at that time.
MSCI will continue to monitor the foreign room of HDFC BANK and issue further communication in case there are material changes in its foreign room.
8:09 AM
ALERT :: MSCI announces index rebalancing
>> RVNL, Vodafone Idea, Dixon Technologies, Oil India, Prestige Estates, Oracle Financial and Zydus Lifesciences have been included in the MSCI India Index as part of the latest rejig.
>> Bandhan Bank is the only Indian stock that will be excluded from the index.
>> The above mentioned stocks have also been included in the MSCI India Domestic Index, along with Bosch and PB Fintech.
8:07 AM
GIFT Nifty hints at muted start
>> At 8:00 AM, Index futures were at 24,331, down 29 points
8:04 AM
Asian Markets :: Indices reverse morning gains, Nikkei holds fort
8:01 AM
US Markets overnight :: Indices end mixed
7:58 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog
