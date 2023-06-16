STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with slim gains on Friday on a positive handover from global markets overnight. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,809 levels, up 50 odd points. Market action may remain muted as investors absorb the latest monetary policy decisions from around the globe. While Bank of Japan's meeting will be eyed today, the European Central Bank on Thursday diverged from the US Fed and hiked its key rate by 25 basis points.Back home, a new listing of IKIO Lighting will be in focus. The stock can list up to 36 per cent higher, as per ipowatch.com. Its issue price is Rs 285. TVS Motor will also be on radar after it sold its entire holding of 43.54 per cent in associate company Emerald Haven Realty for Rs 166.8 crore to promoter group company TVS Holding. Global cuesAsian markets were mostly higher this morning. Barring Nikkei, which fell 0.6 per cent, Hang Seng, Shenzhen Index, Shanghai Composite and Strait times rose 0.5-2 per cent. Overnight in the US, the S&P ended 1.22 per cent up and the Nasdaq gained 1.15 per cent. The Dow Jones zoomed 1.26 per cent.