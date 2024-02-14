Sensex (    %)
                        
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty eyes nearly 200 points-decline on hot US inflation

Stock market live updates on February 14, 2024: Sensex, Nifty may have a gap-down start as hotter-than-expected US inflation triggered a global market selloff

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a gap-down start on Wednesday as a hotter-than-expected US inflation data overnight spooked global markets.

At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were trading 200 points lower at 21,634 levels versus Nifty futures last close of 21,824 on NSE.  

US January CPI rose 0.3 per cent month-on-month and 3.1 per cent year-on-year versus expectations of a 0.2 per cent monthly increase and a 2.9 per cent annual gain.

US stocks slumped with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 losing over 1.3 per cent each on Tuesday. Nasdaq fell 1.8 per cent. 

The 2-year treasury yield rose 17 basis points 4.64 per cent as the surprise CPI data spoiled bets of sooner rate cuts as was already done by Fed Chair Powell before.  

Asian stocks also tracked losses this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi and ASX 200 declining 0.8-1.8 per cent. 
8:32 AM

Here's how to plan your trades in Nifty IT, Auto indices

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty IT index seems range-bound on charts, while auto in a declining trend. READ MORE

8:29 AM

Commodity check:: Brent Crude Oil futures steady atop $82 per barrel

chart
Source: investing.com

8:27 AM

Commodity check:: Gold futures dip to near $2,000 an ounce

chart
Source: Investing.com

8:26 AM

US Market Update:: Dow, Nasdaq dip up to 2% on hot inflation

chart

8:20 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 8:20 AM IST

