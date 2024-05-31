Stock Market LIVE: Hang Seng leads gains in Asia; China May Manufacturing PMI slips to 49.5

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 31, 2024: India market sentiment appears optimistic as GIFT Nifty futures signal a higher opening, trading 63 points above Nifty futures at 22,690.50 as of 7:10 AM.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets are abuzz with activity. The Shanghai Composite rebounded, gaining 0.10 per cent after NBS Manufacturing PMI data unexpectedly declined to 49.5 in May 2024.

Hang Seng surged over 1 per cent, followed by Kospi (up 0.72 per cent), ASX 200 (up 0.50 per cent), and Nikkei (up 0.36 per cent).

Meanwhile, US markets closed on a lower note, with Nasdaq leading losses with a 1.08 per cent decline, while Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped 0.86 per cent and 0.60 per cent respectively.

Back at home, investors will closely watch the release of Q4FY24 GDP data today. Besides, they will adjust their portfolios ahead of the release of exit polls tomorrow.



In terms of domestic activity, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,050.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying rally, acquiring shares worth Rs 3,432.93 crore on May 30.