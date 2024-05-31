Stock Market LIVE: Hang Seng leads gains in Asia; China May Manufacturing PMI slips to 49.5
Stock Market Live on May 31: US markets closed lower, with Nasdaq leading losses with a 1.08 per cent decline, while Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped 0.86 per cent and 0.60 per cent respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 31, 2024: India market sentiment appears optimistic as GIFT Nifty futures signal a higher opening, trading 63 points above Nifty futures at 22,690.50 as of 7:10 AM.
Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets are abuzz with activity. The Shanghai Composite rebounded, gaining 0.10 per cent after NBS Manufacturing PMI data unexpectedly declined to 49.5 in May 2024.
Hang Seng surged over 1 per cent, followed by Kospi (up 0.72 per cent), ASX 200 (up 0.50 per cent), and Nikkei (up 0.36 per cent).
Meanwhile, US markets closed on a lower note, with Nasdaq leading losses with a 1.08 per cent decline, while Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped 0.86 per cent and 0.60 per cent respectively.
Back at home, investors will closely watch the release of Q4FY24 GDP data today. Besides, they will adjust their portfolios ahead of the release of exit polls tomorrow.
In terms of domestic activity, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,050.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying rally, acquiring shares worth Rs 3,432.93 crore on May 30.
8:04 AM
Swan Energy, Suven Pharma, Jio Fin among eight stocks to watch on May 31
Suven Pharmaceuticals witnessed a plunge in profit by 58 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 52.4 crore, accompanied by a decrease in revenue by 31.5 per cent to Rs 252.9 crore. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stocks to watch on May 31: Apollo Hospitals, Muthoot Fin, Welspun Corp
Apollo Hospitals witnessed a significant spike in profit in Q4FY24, soaring 77.5 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 258.4 crore compared to Rs 145.6 crore in the same period last year. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Gold Strategy: Buy the dips towards Rs 71,400; Support near Rs 71,500
Gold shipments from Switzerland, Europe's key refining hub, fell to 123.6 tons in April from 146.80 tons in March on decline in sales to China. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Trade set-up for May 31: Gift Nifty, Asia stocks rise; FIIs up index shorts
Equity markets in India will be hoping for some respite from the five-day fall, with the monthly F&O expiry out of its way. The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 benchmark indices have declined 2 per cent and 2.7 per cent from their respective summits at 76,010 and 23,111, hit earlier this week. The selling was attributed to lingering concerns about higher-for-longer interest rates in the US and uncertainty around the election outcome. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Crude Oil, Copper: Check key trading strategy, target price and more
Crude Oil retreated due to risk-off sentiment ahead of key PCE index data, with WTI oil settling below $80 as equities declined. This drop erased Tuesday’s 2.7 per cent gains, which were driven by geopolitical risks like ship attacks in the Red Sea and Israel’s advance into Gaza. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Bull spread on SBI, buy call at Rs 850: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Long build up is seen in the SBI Futures where we have seen 11 per cent (Prov) rise in open interest with price rising by 0.3 per cent. Price rise is accompanied by the rise in the volume, suggesting strength in theuptrend. READ MORE
7:43 AM
Silver slips on rising yields, to hold support at $31; details here
Silver, after hitting 11-year high last week, has come under pressure this week as commodities traded with a bearish bias on rising bond yields and hawkish Fedspeak amid sticky inflation concerns. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Brent crude slips to $81.61 per bbl
7:38 AM
Asia-Pacific markets buzzing in trade
7:37 AM
US markets end lower
7:36 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex BSE stocks MARKETS TODAY stock market investing Indian equity markets Indian equity market India GDP growth India GDP Lok Sabha elections Exit poll Indian elections BSE NSE share market global stock market
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST