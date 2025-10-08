Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty eye flat opening; Asian markets mixed; US mkts end lower
Indian equities are poised for a flat start as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures
SI Reporter New Delhi
A muted opening is on the cards for Indian equities amid mixed global signals. At 7:57 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 5 points at 25,221.
Overnight, Wall Street finished lower after a New York Fed survey flagged weakening consumer expectations and higher inflation projections. The report drew extra attention due to an official data blackout stemming from a partisan standoff in Congress, which has extended the US government shutdown to a seventh day.
Concerns about an AI-led market bubble also resurfaced after reports suggested Oracle’s cloud margins are running below analysts’ estimates and that the firm is taking losses on some Nvidia chip rental deals. Oracle shares fell 2.5 per cent.
At the close: Dow Jones was down 0.2 per cent, S&P 500 0.38 per cent, Nasdaq 0.67 per cent.
Asia opened mixed, tracking Wall Street. Last checked, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.89 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.22 per cent. Mainland China and South Korea were shut for holidays.
Separately, the World Bank now expects China’s economy to grow 4.8 per cent in 2025, up from its April forecast of 4 per cent, bringing it closer to Beijing’s circa-5 per cent GDP target.
IPO today
Mainboard: Final day to subscribe to the Tata Capital IPO. Listings due for Advance Agrolife and Om Freight Forwarders. The basis of allotment for WeWork India Management IPO is set to be finalised today.
SME: Listings slated for Valplast Technologies, Sheel Biotech, Infinity Infoway, Munish Forge, Sunsky Logistics, Chiraharit, and B.A.G. Convergence. The basis of allotment for NSB BPO Solutions will also be finalised.
8:29 AM
GST rate cuts impact biz, Dabur likely to see mid-single digit growth in Q2
Dabur India expects to clock mid-single digit consolidated revenue during the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) due to GST rate rejig, even as the FMCG major asserted that the indirect tax reform will boost purchasing power and jack up consumption in the long run.
The maker of Real fruit juice said it faced “short-term moderation in sales” in the second quarter, adding that its operating profit will grow in line with the consolidated revenue. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stocks to Watch today
Titan, Godrej Consumer, Bajaj Finserv, Concor and others in focus. Check out whole list
8:23 AM
Sebi lifts trading curbs on an individual in V Marc India IPO case
Sebi on Tuesday revoked all restrictions imposed on an individual in connection with alleged irregularities in the initial public offering of V Marc India Ltd, after its investigation found no evidence of the individual's involvement.
"... revoke all the directions issued vide the interim order qua Ms Rekha Kurani with immediate effect," Sebi's whole-time member (WTM) Amarjeet Singh said in the order. READ MORE
8:19 AM
NSDL COO Prashant Vagal for tax-free bonds to boost retail participation
Issuing tax-free bonds could help boost retail participation in the bond market, said Prashant Vagal, chief operating officer (COO) of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), on Tuesday. The government has not issued any new tax-free bonds since 2016.
“India has seen national savings schemes, small savings schemes, ELSS of mutual funds, pension schemes. There used to be tax saving bonds, people used to jump into that. So, why not we have something like tax saving scheme, where tax saving bonds offer an interest to be non-taxable but the investment is not… we can see the jump happening at the beginning only, because we are looking for the retail investor to participate,” said Vagal speaking at the 25th Global Fintech Fest on Tuesday. READ MORE
8:13 AM
ICICI Prudential MF becomes second to cross ₹10 trillion AUM mark
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) has become the second asset management company to cross Rs 10 trillion in assets under management (AUM) across its mutual fund schemes.
The country’s second-largest fund house achieved this milestone during the September quarter, when its AUM grew the fastest among the top five, rising 7.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Titan expects good Q3 show in jewellery business despite high base
Titan is expecting its jewellery business to put up a good showing in October-December despite the high base of the preceding quarter.
“Given the wedding season and the last days of September, when Navaratri began, demand has been good,” Ajoy Chawla, CEO, jewellery division, Titan, told Business Standard in an exclusive interview. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Margin pressures may cap gains for Jubilant FoodWorks despite strong growth
The stock of the country's largest listed quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain, Jubilant FoodWorks, has fallen over 10 per cent in the past three months. While the company continues to outperform the sector with healthy double-digit growth, margins have been trending down, prompting some brokerages to cut earnings estimates for 2025-26 (FY26) through 2027-28. Valuations, which remain on the expensive side, have also weighed on the stock. Going forward, the company's ability to sustain growth in a weak environment and its margin trajectory will be key determinants of any upside. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Bank profits to see sharp dent in Q2 on margin pressure
Commercial banks are heading for one of the worst quarters in recent times as the net profit of listed commercial banks is likely to shrink by 18.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) due to continued pressure on interest margins and subdued credit growth, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sequentially, profit after tax (PAT) may contract by 9.8 per cent over Q1FY26. READ MORE
7:56 AM
FPIs call for margin netting and centralised documentation process
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to allow netting of margin to reduce currency movement and lower forex costs.
The suggestions came during a panel discussion at the Global Fintech Fest, attended by a Sebi official and leading industry participants. READ MORE
7:55 AM
LG, WeWork set the tone for busy IPO week; Tata Capital's subscribed 75%
India's primary market saw varied momentum on Tuesday, with strong demand for select offerings and a more measured response to others.
Subscription snapshot
- LG Electronics India: Fully subscribed on Day 1, signaling robust institutional and retail interest.
- WeWork India: Issue sailed through on the final day of subscription.
- Tata Capital: The year’s mega share sale reached roughly three-fourths coverage on Day 1, indicating healthy but selective participation. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Mutual fund growth holds ground in Q2 as inflows defy market weakness
The Indian mutual fund industry saw its asset base expand significantly in the July–September quarter of FY26 (Q2), reaching ₹77.1 trillion. This marks a nearly 7 per cent increase from ₹72.1 trillion in the preceding April–June quarter (Q1).
The growth was primarily fueled by a resurgence in equity fund flows, complemented by a higher pace of investments into debt and hybrid schemes. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Asian markets today
Asia opened mixed. Last checked, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.89 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.22 per cent. Mainland China and South Korea were shut for holidays.
7:51 AM
US market overnight
Wall Street finished lower on Tuesday.
By the closing bell:
- Dow Jones was down 0.2 per cent.
- S&P 500 was down 0.38 per cent.
- Nasdaq was down 0.67 per cent.
7:32 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:48 AM IST