Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Canara HSBC Life IPO: Solvency dip to cash crunch; 5 key risks to watch

Canara HSBC Life IPO: Solvency dip to cash crunch; 5 key risks to watch

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO is available at a price band of ₹100 to ₹106 per share, with a lot size of 140 shares

Canara HSBC Life Insurance key risks

initial public offering, IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of private life insurance company Canara HSBC Life Insurance will open for bidding on Friday, October 10, 2025. The public issue worth ₹2,51.5 crore comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 237.5 million equity shares.  Canara Bank, HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings, and Punjab National Bank.
 
The three-day subscription window is scheduled to close on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Friday, October 17, 2025.
 
 
Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO is available at a price band of ₹100 to ₹106 per share, with a lot size of 140 shares. 
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to RHP, the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer.  ALSO READ: SK Minerals IPO to hit markets on Oct 10; here's all investors need to know

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Canara HSBC Life ₹2,517-cr IPO: Price band set at ₹100-106; key details

IPO

Canara HSBC Life Insurance files for IPO; Canara Bank, PNB to sell stakes

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM accuses Oppn of creating 'smokescreen' in Sabarimala gold row

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: D-St flat in volatile trade; Sensex below 81,900; Realty, Auto drag; TaMo down 2%

iPhone 17, iphone

India-made iPhone exports hit record $10 bn amid global demand rise

Here are the key risks associated with investing in the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO:

Dependence on bancassurance partners: Canara HSBC Life relies heavily on bancassurance, its largest distribution channel, for driving sales. The company has non-exclusive agreements with Canara Bank, HSBC India, and several regional rural banks, giving it access to over 15,700 branches across India as of March 31, 2025, according to CRISIL. While this extensive network has significantly boosted sales in recent years, any termination or adverse change in these partnerships, or a decline in performance by key bancassurance partners, could materially affect the company’s business and financial condition.
 
Regulatory risks: Canara HSBC Life operates in a highly regulated environment, primarily under the supervision of IRDAI and other relevant authorities. The company is subject to extensive and evolving laws, regulations, and guidelines. Any adverse regulatory changes or non-compliance could lead to operational disruptions or expose the company to significant penalties, potentially affecting its overall performance.
 
Declining solvency ratio: The company’s solvency ratio has declined over the past three fiscal years, primarily due to increased new business volumes and a shift in product mix. As of June 30, 2025, the solvency ratio stood at 200.42 per cent, compared to 251.81 per cent in FY23, though still above the regulatory minimum of 150 per cent. A further decline below the required threshold could lead to regulatory action or compel the company to raise additional capital. There is no assurance that such capital would be available on favourable terms or at all.
 
Negative operating cash flows: The company has reported negative cash flows from operating activities in the past. Continued negative cash flows in the future could strain its liquidity position, hinder day-to-day operations, and limit the company’s ability to execute its growth strategies, potentially affecting overall financial health.
 
Dependence on non-participating products: According to the DRHP, a large share of Canara HSBC Life’s new business premium comes from non-participating products, though participating products still contribute to overall revenue. Any regulatory changes or market shifts that negatively impact demand for non-participating products could materially affect the company’s business, financial performance, and cash flows. This may also necessitate changes to existing product offerings.

More From This Section

SK Minerals IPO

SK Minerals IPO to hit markets on Oct 10; here's all investors need to know

ipo market listing share market

Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Worth your money or better to wait? Experts explain

Tata Capital IPO GMP

Tata Capital IPO hits full subscription; here's who are fueling demand

WeWork India IPO

WeWork India IPO fully subscribed; check share allotment status, latest GMP

initial public offering, IPO

LG, WeWork set the tone for busy IPO week; Tata Capital's subscribed 75%

Topics : Stock Market Canara HSBC Life insurance company Canara HSBC Life Canara Bank Markets IPOs IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DatePunjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda DiedBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon