Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty trades flat as Asian shares mixed; FIIs turn net buyers
Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a quiet note amid mixed cues from Asian peers; Meanwhile, US-based Dow Jones and the S&P 500 closed at record highs.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, November 26, 2024: The 2-day rally in the Indian benchmark equity indices may take a breather amid mixed cues from global peers. At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,290 levels, hinting towards a likely quiet start to the trading action. Investors are likely to take note of a downward revision in India's GDP forecast by credit ratings agency S&P Global to 6.7 per cent in FY26 from the earlier estimate of 6.9 per cent. However, S&P Global has maintained its growth forecast for the current financial year (FY25) at 6.8 per cent as “high interest rates and a lower fiscal impulse temper urban demand”. India to report its September quarter GDP on Friday. On the positive front, foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian stocks for the first time on Monday following a record 38-day selling run. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 9,947.55 crore - the highest since September 20. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 6,907.97 crore on November 25 Global cues are mixed despite a strong show by the US market. Japan's Nikkei was down nearly 1.5 per cent even as data showed Japan's service PPI rose 2.9 per cent year-on-year, slightly above the 2.8 per cent growth seen in the previous month. Kospi, Taiwan and Straits Times had declined up to 0.7 per cent each; while Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite held notional gains. Overnight in the US, Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended at record high levels as markets cheered Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary. The Dow Jones surged 1 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent and NASDAQ also added 0.3 per cent. Back home on Tuesday, among individual stocks, Reliance Industries is likely to remain in focus following US-headquartered brokerage firm - Citi's upgrade on the stock to 'Buy' for a target price of Rs 1,530. Following the US SEC indictment of Gautam Adani and 7 other executives, French energy giant TotalEnergies said it shall pause on new investments in the Group firms citing corruption allegations. TotalEnergies' statement, which came in late trading hours of the Indian equity markets, triggered a sharp decline in shares of select Adani group companies, thwarting an intraday rally. On the other hand, Florida-based GQG Partners expressed its confidence in the group, emphasising the sound fundamentals of its investments. Meanwhile, Adani group has claimed to be in a “comfortable liquidity” position, reporting cash balances of Rs 53,024 crore, constituting 20.53 per cent of the entity’s gross debt of Rs 2,58,276 crore as of September 30, 2024. The group said its existing cash balances provide liquidity cover for about 28 months of debt servicing. Amid this development, Vedanta Resources, the parent company of Vedanta, which had earlier postponed its $500 million dollar bonds sale has decided to proceed with the same now. In the primary market, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO (Mainline) to close for subscription on Tuesday. The issue so far has garnered 12.5 times subscription. In the SME segment; Rajputana Biodiesel IPO opens for subscription today. It will be Day 2 of the offer period for Rajesh Power Services IPO. Whereas, the final day for Lamosaic India IPO and C2C Advanced Systems. Back to the secondary market action, the benchmarks indices - Sensex and Nifty - rallied on Monday, after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory in Maharashtra state elections. Equities also received a boost amid hopes that Donald Trump's choice of Scott Bessent for US treasury secretary would soften the implementation of sweeping tariffs and tax cuts. Oil prices fell as treasury secretary nominee Bessent advocated for increased US production, while Israel suggested a ceasefire deal with Lebanon's Hezbollah could be days away. The Indian Rupee appreciated by 0.2 per cent against the US dollar on Monday, tracking gains in its Asian peers. Rupee settled at Rs 84.29 per dollar.
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services explores minority stake sale in MF unit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services is looking to sell a minority stake in its mutual fund (MF) arm. The company has initiated the process by hiring an investment banker. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State Bank of India to channel $1.5 billion in global book in 4 months
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), expects to deploy $1.5 billion in funding that it has tied up over the next four months of the ongoing financial year (2024-25) in international operations. It has firmed up funds — $500 million through bonds (notes) and another tranche of $1 billion through syndicated loans. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashoka Buildcon receives LOA for Nhai project worth Rs 1,391 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashoka Buildcon Limited has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for a Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) road project in West Bengal from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The accepted bid project cost is Rs 1,391 crore, excluding goods and services tax (GST). READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said it has achieved the milestone of exporting 3 million cars from India, mainly to countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the April-October period of this financial year, the company exported 181,444 units, recording a growth of 17.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This is in contrast to the domestic market where the sales have remained lukewarm in this financial year. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GQG Partners reaffirms confidence in Adani group despite US indictment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Boutique investment firm GQG Partners has reiterated its confidence in Adani group companies amid the charges levelled by US prosecutors against the group’s chairperson Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and other executives. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bumper kharif harvest likely to lower food inflation: FinMin report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Prospects of a bumper kharif harvest are expected to lower food inflation in the coming months, making the country’s inflation outlook benign, the Union Ministry of Finance (FinMin) said in its monthly economic report for October released on Monday. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MSMEs can boost finances with formal registration, digital payments: RBI DG
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) can strengthen their financial health and credibility by embracing formal registration, maintaining accurate financial records, and adopting digital payment systems to create a transparent financial footprint, said Swaminathan J, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on November 16. The speech was uploaded on the RBI website on Monday. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P Global cuts India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.7% from 6.9%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Credit ratings agency S&P Global on Monday pared down its growth forecast for India to 6.7 per cent in FY26 from the earlier estimate of 6.9 per cent. However, in its latest quarterly economic update for Asia-Pacific, the rating agency maintained its growth forecast for the current financial year (FY25) at 6.8 per cent as “high interest rates and a lower fiscal impulse temper urban demand”. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt collects Rs 16,398 crore GST on health, life insurance in FY24: FinMin
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The revenue collected by the union government through Goods and Services Tax (GST) on healthcare and life insurance services surged by 680 per cent to Rs 16,398 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 2,101 crore in 2019-20, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday. READ MORE
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL ice-cream business demerger clears first hurdle after board nod
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The board of directors of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Monday gave an in-principle approval to demerge the ice-cream business into an independent listed entity. Subject to necessary approvals and procedures, shareholders of HUL will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their shareholding in the company, HUL said in a release. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vedanta to proceed with dollar bond sale in first post-Adani credit test
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vedanta Resources, which postponed a planned sale of dollar bonds last week after the Adani group's top officials were indicted by US prosecutors, will now launch the issue on Monday, according to two sources. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TotalEnergies pauses investments in Adani Group after bribery charges
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal-to-airports conglomerate Adani group started the week navigating conflicting signals from its global investors. While French energy giant TotalEnergies on Monday announced a pause on new investments citing corruption allegations by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Florida-based GQG Partners expressed its confidence in the group, emphasising the sound fundamentals of its investments. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver shows similar volatility to stocks: Should you pick gold or silver?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver, like Indian stocks, can experience large price changes, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Private Wealth (MOPW) released on November 25, 2024. The report shows that between 1990 and October 2024, silver’s price has been just as volatile as Indian stocks. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch, Nov 26: Adani Group stocks, HUL, SBI, Coal India, IndiGo
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Unilever (HUL):The board of directors of HUL gave an in-principle approval to demerge the ice cream business into an independent listed entity. Subject to necessary approvals and procedures, shareholders of HUL will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their shareholding in the company, HUL said in a release. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Enviro Infra Engineers IPO closes today: Subscription zooms 12x, GMP up 32%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of Enviro Infra Engineers is set to close today. The public offering, which opened for subscription on Friday, November 22, 2024, has so far received strong participation from investors. NSE data shows that Enviro Infra Engineers has received bids for 38,52,17,131 shares against the 3,07,93,600 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 12.51 times. READ MORE
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 Gift Nifty BSE NSE BSE NSE equity FII flows Indian stock market Indian stock markets US markets Global Markets Asian markets share market Chinese market Gautam Adani SEC indictment Adani Group Reliance Industries Crude Oil Price Market news Market trends
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 8:07 AM IST