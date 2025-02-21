Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India; Asia-Pacific mixed on tariff concerns
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian share market is poised for a lower start on Thursday, as continuing geopolitical and US trade tariff concerns weigh on global markets
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, February 21, 2025: Concerns surrounding geopolitical developments, US trade tariff concerns and global market moves, along with foreign institutional investors' trading activities are likely to give direction to the Indian share market today.
Investors will also be keeping an eye out for February's manufacturing and services PMI flash data, along with the RBI MPC minutes, scheduled for release today.
At 6:43 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,884, around 60 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
In other development, days after PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump agreed to negotiate the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), government departments have started doing groundwork for the upcoming talks to finalise the contours of the proposed trade deal. The commerce department has initiated preliminary discussions with government bodies to gain a deeper understanding India’s “offensive interests”. READ MORE
Elsewhere, the RBI received bids worth Rs 1.87 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 40,000 crore at the Open Market Operation (OMO) purchase auction on Thursday. The RBI has purchased Rs 1 trillion of government securities so far via OMO auctions. These interventions are a part of the RBI's efforts to inject durable liquidity in the banking system, market participants said. READ MORE
Meanwhile, private investors pulled out maximum funds from India when compared to the rest of the world in 2024 as they sold $27.9 billion via 224 exits in their bid to capitalise on high valuations and ample liquidity in public markets, according to a report from Global Private Capital Association (GPCA). Public market exits accounted for $19.1 billion, the highest since 2008. READ MORE
In the mainline section of the primary markets, shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO will list on the bourses, along with shares of Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO in the SME section.
Further in the SME section, Beezaasan Explotech IPO will open for subscription, while HP Telecom India IPO and Swasth Foodtech India IPO will see Day 2 of their subscription window.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Data via depositories' apps to help curb fraud, says Sebi chief Buch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch stated on Thursday that data directly sourced from depositories will empower investors to identify and prevent fraudulent practices by intermediaries.
These apps aim to provide investors with a consolidated view of their demat securities, holding statements, and portfolio management. Additionally, they will enable users to monitor open positions and margin details across various exchanges and brokers. READ MORE
8:19 AM
“Dividend yield funds (DYFs) enable investors to get exposure to companies with well-established track records and healthy cash flows, both of which are essential ingredients for companies to deliver compounding growth over the long term,” says Shiv Chanani, senior fund manager–equity at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend yield funds: For risk-averse investors seeking lower volatility
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend yield funds have struggled to garner significant investor interest, with only Rs 214 crore inflows in January 2025, the lowest among equity-oriented schemes. Although one of the oldest categories, these funds have the smallest assets under management (AUM) at Rs 31,049 crore as of January 31, 2025. However, they are well-suited for today's volatile market as they have the potential to offer stability.
8:18 AM
Nilesh D Naik, Head of Investment Products at Share.Market (PhonePe Wealth), offers effective strategies to help retired individuals successfully navigate market downturns. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: What should retired people do during market downturns?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A market downturn can be particularly stressful for retirees, especially if their savings and investments are tied up in stocks, mutual funds, or other market-linked instruments. The volatility of financial markets can lead to reduced portfolio values, impacting their retirement corpus. However, with prudent financial planning and disciplined strategies, retirees can navigate these downturns without compromising their financial well-being.
8:16 AM
Since reaching an all-time high in late September, the Nifty 50 index has dropped by about 13 per cent, a steeper decline compared to the roughly 2 per cent fall in its Asian and global emerging market peers.
This downturn was triggered by a significant slowdown in profit growth among India's top companies. In the October-December quarter, Nifty 50 companies saw earnings growth of just 5 per cent, marking the third consecutive quarter of single-digit increases after two years of double-digit gains, based on brokerage data. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity markets' pain to worsen as economy, corporate profits slow
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities have faced nearly five months of decline, a trend expected to continue due to slowing corporate earnings growth and the ongoing exit of foreign investors, according to fund managers and analysts.
8:12 AM
The move is crucial for complying with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) mandate capping single-entity ownership in market infrastructure institutions at 15 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSDL's much-awaited IPO likely before April to meet Sebi ownership cap
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Securities Depository (NSDL), India’s largest depository, is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) by early April, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Sebi granted in-principle approval for the IPO in September 2024, following NSDL’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filing in July 2023. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Burman family acquires control, becomes promoter of Religare Enterprises
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Burman family announced today that they have acquired control of the Delhi-based financial services firm, Religare Enterprises, and have been designated as its promoters after an 18-month takeover battle. "We are grateful to our regulators, shareholders, and other stakeholders for their trust and confidence," the Burman family stated.
"Our immediate priority is to instill stability, strengthen governance, and drive sustainable growth at the company. Governance, trust, and integrity will remain at the core of our vision as we steer REL towards a future defined by resilience and stakeholder value maximization," said a spokesperson for the Burman group. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PhonePe begins IPO process, set to become third fintech to list in 5 years
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fintech giant PhonePe announced on Thursday that it has begun preparations for a possible listing in India, over two years after reverse-flipping from Singapore.
The announcement coincides with the company's tenth anniversary of business operations. If successful, PhonePe will become the third fintech company to go public in the past five years, following the stock exchange debuts of Paytm and MobiKwik. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Feb 21, 2025: Religare Ent, CIE Automotive, TCS, Vedanta
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Burman family acquired control of Religare Enterprises and will work with the leadership team and the board to reinforce its strategic direction and enhance long-term value creation. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests Short Strangle strategy on Nifty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Recommended Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
Market is likely to remain range-bound in the near term, adhering to the key Support & Resistance levels established over the past two weeks. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Today: Nifty level; Flash Mfg PMI; PhonePe, NSDL IPO; Walmart
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A weak handover from Wall Street and Asia peers may limit upside in the India stock market today. At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting at 22,866 level, down 77 points.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.43 per cent after the country’s January inflation increased to 4 per cent, hitting its highest level since January 2023. Core inflation, too, inched up to 3.2 per cent, surpassing Reuters’ expectations of 3.1 per cent. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closes lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets closed lower overnight as investors sold off shares of some popular companies following a weak forecast from retail giant Walmart, raising concerns about the economic outlook.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors assess Japan inflation data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading mixed on Friday as investors assessed inflation data from Japan, while the threat of US President Donald Trump’s tariff proposals weighed on global markets.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:40 AM IST