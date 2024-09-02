Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to start up; Auto cos eyed
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, September 2, 2024: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open on a positive note, as indicated by higher GIFT Nifty futures.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, September 2, 2024: Indian benchmark indices were likely to open on a positive note on Monday, as indicated by higher GIFT Nifty futures that were trading at 25,414 at 7:20 AM, around 150 points ahead of NIfty futures last close.
Global stocks edged higher in choppy trading on Friday, buoyed by US economic data that helped the dollar snap a weeks-long losing streak.
The US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2 per cent in July, according to Commerce Department data released on Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.55 per cent to 41,563.08. Benchmark S&P 500 gained 1.01 per cent to end at 5,648.40 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.13 per cent to close at 17,713.62.
Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets opened on a mixed note on Monday as investors focus on a packed week of economic data and assess China’s business activity figures released over the weekend.
Among the economic data coming out from major markets in the region are inflation data from South Korea, Australia’s second-quarter GDP data, as well as data on pay and household spending from Japan later this week.
China released its official purchasing managers’ index data for August. The manufacturing PMI fell to a six month low of 49.1, a faster contraction compared to the 49.4 seen in July.
The figure also missed the median forecast of 49.5 from economists polled by Reuters, with the index marking its fourth straight month in contraction territory.
On the other hand, China’s non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.3, up from July’s 50.2.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.94 per cent, crossing the 39,000 mark for the first time since July 31, while the broad based Topix was 0.49 per cent higher.
In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.49 per cent, while the small cap Kosdaq was marginally lower.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.43 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures sat at 17,785, lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,989.07.
Oil prices fell. Brent crude futures for October delivery, which expired on Friday, settled 1.43 per cent at $78.80 a barrel, marking a decline of 0.3 per cent for the week and 2.4 per cent for the month.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled down 3.11 per cent to $73.55.
Gold prices weakened. Spot gold lost 0.74 per cent to $2,502.44 an ounce. US gold futures settled 1.3 per cent lower at $2,527.6.
8:01 AM
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday revised the eligibility criteria for entry and exit of stocks in the derivatives segment to ensure that only high-quality stocks with sufficient market are allowed to trade in such segment.
Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said on Friday that the market regulator in the last three months had removed around 15,000 content sites linked to unregistered finfluencers or providing unauthorised investment advice.
Markets have been struggling to maintain higher levels. PRAKASH KACHOLIA, managing director of Emkay Global Financial Services, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that going forward, a sizeable portion of outperformance may come from the small and midcap (SMID) space, where earnings are rebounding more quickly and there are still pockets of reasonable value.
The bulls dominated the week, starting with a gap up on last Monday and steadily climbing to new milestones, extending the winning streak to 12 consecutive trading sessions. Nifty ended the week with gains of 1.66 per cent, closing just below the 25,250 mark.
The Nifty 50 Index is currently exhibiting a bullish trend on the charts. However, the recent rally has propelled the index close to overbought levels, indicating a potential for encountering stiff resistance around the 25,375 mark. This level is critical, as it represents a significant resistance point where the upward momentum might face challenges.
Market participants this week will eye the release of the US payroll report on Friday (September 6), as it could decide whether a rate cut expected this month will be regular or super-sized. READ MORE
The Indian share market is likely to open flat. At 7:08 AM GIFT Nifty futures were up 16.5 points at 25,413.5.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices extended losses on Monday with investors weighing higher OPEC+ production from October against a sharp drop in output from Libya amid sluggish demand in China and the US, the world's two biggest oil consumers.
Brent crude futures fell 57 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $76.36 a barrel by 6:08 AM, while US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 50 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $73.05 a barrel.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note on Monday as investors focused on a packed week of economic data.
US stocks rose on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting a fresh record high. Traders also mulled over crucial inflation data watched closely by the Federal Reserve.
The 30-stock Dow jumped 0.55 per cent, to close at 41,563.08. The blue-chip index touched a fresh all-time high in the final minutes of the trading session and closed at another record.
The S&P 500 advanced 1.01 per cent, closing at 5,648.40, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.13 per cent to end at 17,713.62.
Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
