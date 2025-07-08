Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PC Jeweller shares drop 10% after NSE, BSE place stock under surveillance

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

PC Jeweller share price today: Shares of PC Jeweller witnessed a sharp drop of 10 per cent, logging an intraday low of ₹16.83 on Tuesday after both the exchanges, BSE and NSE, placed the stock under the additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework. This comes after the shares of the company experienced a strong bull run, rallying over 30 per cent in just two trading sessions.
 
At 01:35 PM, PC Jeweller shares were trading at ₹17.80, down by 4.81 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the small-cap company have surged over 18 per cent on the NSE.
 

What is ASM?

ASM or additional surveillance measure is a framework used by exchanges, NSE and BSE, to monitor trade-related activities of listed securities. The surveillance tool helps in the discovery of unusual trading patterns, such as excessive volatility, abnormal price movements or concentrated trading volumes. This mechanism is mainly aimed at protecting retail investors from speculative or manipulative market activities. Stocks placed under ASM are often subject to increased restrictions to limit the trading activity in the security.
 
The once multibagger jewellery stock surged over 40 per cent in the last 5 trading sessions on the D-street, which eventually prompted exchanges to place the stock under the ASM framework. Check the list of stocks placed under ASM.
 

PC Jeweller fundraise

Besides the ongoing scrutiny in the equity market, the company is currently planning fundraising options. A board meeting is scheduled for later this week to consider and approve the proposal.
 
In a recent exchange filing, PC Jeweller stated that it is planning to raise funds via the issuance of securities by preferential allotment. "...a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of securities by way of preferential allotment subject to the receipt of necessary shareholders’, regulatory, statutory and other applicable approvals, if any, and determination of the issue price,: the exchange filing read.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

