Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gap-up open for Indian markets, signals GIFT Nifty; Asian markets gain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India equity benchmark indices were likely to start on a positive note on Monday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures that were trading around 150 points higher.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, September 23, 2024: Markets in India were likely to start on a positive note on Monday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures, even as investors around the world wondered how long the momentum from the US Federal Reserve's outsized rate cut would continue.
At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,900, around 150 points ahead of Nifty ftures' last close.
Markets in India had climbed to record levels on Friday, with both the benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ending 1 per cent higher, each.
The Sensex gained 1,360 points, or 1.63 per cent, to close at 84,544.31, while the Nifty 50 hit a fresh all-time high of 25,849.25 before ending with gains of 375 points, or 1.48 per cent higher, at 25,791.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region opened lower on Monday as investors digested interest rate decisions from China and Japan.
While markets in Japan were closed on Monday for a public holiday, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.43 per cent higher.
South Korea's Kospi fell 0.15 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 18,199, lower than the HSI’s last close of 18,258.57. Futures for China CSI 300 stood at 3,183.8, lower than their last close of 3,201.05.
That apart, Wall Street closed flat on Friday, hovering near the previous session's record-high close for the Dow and S&P 500, while the dollar firmed.
All three major US stock indices ended the week higher, not far off all-time peaks hit on Thursday as buyers piled in to riskier assets.
Markets are fully pricing in a cut of at least 25 bps in November, with expectations for a cut of 50 bps given a 48.9 per cent chance, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.09 per cent, to 42,063.36, the S&P 500 ended down 0.19 per cent, to 5,702.55 and the Nasdaq Composite rounded out the week 0.36 per cent lower, at 17,948.32.
The MSCI index of world stocks drooped 0.21 per cent, to 837.69.
Rounding off a busy week for monetary policy, the Bank of Japan left rates unchanged. Markets had been expecting rates to remain steady, but Governor Kazuo Ueda tempered expectations around imminent rate hikes.
The US economic outlook also rippled into the Bank of Japan's meeting. Ueda said uncertainty around the world's largest economy and market volatility could impact its policy moves.
The dollar climbed to a two-week high against the yen after Ueda's remarks.
The dollar gained ground after suffering losses earlier in the week. The index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.12 per cent to 100.79.
European stocks had fallen earlier from two-week highs, with automakers leading the slide after Mercedes-Benz cut a profit margin target, citing weakness in China.
In China, too, the central bank kept its benchmark lending rates on hold, countering expectations for a move lower. Chinese blue chips edged up 0.2 per cent but remained close to a seven-month low touched earlier in the week.
Downbeat data in recent days has raised hopes of aggressive stimulus to prop up the world's second largest economy.
Commodities also held on to their weekly gains. Gold touched a record high at $2,614 an ounce.
Two major oil benchmarks ended lower on the day, but more than 4 per cent higher on the week.
Brent futures settled down 0.52 per cent, at $74.49 a barrel. US WTI crude futures settled down 0.4 per cent, to $71.92.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Adani Total, Max Health, IIFL Finance, APSEZ
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The board of HDB Financial Services (HDBFS), a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, has approved a listing of equity shares, including a fresh issue of up to Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. READ MORE
8:18 AM
The price movement has been backed by a noticeable increase in trading volumes, construing a robust sentiment in the counter. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying Marico & JSW Energy on Sept 23
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Marico has showcased a strong resurgence from the pivotal support of the previous breakout on the daily time frame chart and has soared to record-high levels.
The price movement has been backed by a noticeable increase in trading volumes, construing a robust sentiment in the counter. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sell Nifty50, MidCap Select on the rise; Check support & other levels here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 Index is currently showing a bullish trend on the charts, with the next resistance level at 26,000. Despite the positive outlook, technical indicators reveal that the index has entered an overbought zone.
This suggests that a phase of profit booking is likely, particularly on a rise or after the upcoming expiry. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi suggests buying these stocks on September 23
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Recently, Adani Power broke through a key bearish trendline on the daily chart, suggesting a potential reversal in momentum from its previous downtrend.
Prior to this breakout, the stock had formed a double bottom pattern, a bullish reversal structure that indicates strong support and a potential shift in price direction. READ MORE
8:13 AM
This week, the US Federal Reserve's core inflation data for August, which is slated to be released on Friday, September 27, will be eyed closely for further cues on rate cuts. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market today - GIFT Nifty up 150 pts; here's your trading guide for Sept 23
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic benchmark indices-- Sensex and Nifty-- are likely to open in green after clocking new heights in Friday's session. At around 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 148.25 points at 25,916.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil settles lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The two major oil benchmarks ended lower on Friday, but more than 4 per cent higher for the week, supported by the US interest rate cut and a dip in US supply.
Brent futures settled down 0.52 per cent, at $74.49 a barrel. US WTI crude futures settled down 0.4 per cent, to $71.92.
8:05 AM
While markets in Japan were closed on Monday for a public holiday, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.76 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi was up 0.12 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.57 per cent, at 18,353. China CSI 300 stood at 3,214.47, up 0.42 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher on Monday, as investors digested interest rate decisions from China and Japan.
While markets in Japan were closed on Monday for a public holiday, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.76 per cent.
7:56 AM
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.09 per cent, to 42,063.36, the S&P 500 ended down 0.19 per cent, to 5,702.55 and the Nasdaq Composite rounded out the week 0.36 per cent lower, at 17,948.32.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market mixed on Friday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closed on a mixed note on Friday, however, all the three major stock indices ended higher for the week.
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 7:52 AM IST