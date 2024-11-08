Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for India markets; Asian markets gain
Stock Market Today: Markets in India were likely to react to the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates along expected lines, a day after Donald Trump emerged as the next president of the US
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, November 8, 2024: Markets in India were likely to react to the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates along expected lines, a day after Republican candidate Donald Trump emerged as the next president of the US.
The Fed lowered rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, as expected, noting that the job market has generally eased while inflation is moving toward its 2 per cent target - saying price pressures had "made progress," compared with prior language that it had "made further progress."
At 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,289, marginally behind Nifty futures' last close.
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 retreated from Wednesday's higher close, and ended lower by over 1 per cent each on Thursday.
At close, the BSE Sensex was down by 836.34 points, or 1.04 per cent, at 79,541.79, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,199.35, declining by 284.67 points, or 1.16 per cent.
The broader markets also settled in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 0.43 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index was the top laggard, declining 2.73 per cent. Besides, Auto, Pharma, Realty, and select Healthcare indices also dropped over 1 per cent each. The Nifty PSU Bank index ended flat on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the BS BFSI Insight Summit enters its third and last day today, Friday, November 8.
The event will see notable thought leaders, including Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India; Debashish Panda, Chairperson, IRDAI; Devina Mehra, Founder, Chairperson and MD of First Global; and KV Kamath, Independent Director and Non-executive Chairman of Jio Financial Services, among others discuss a host of topics at the event today. Tune in to catch all the LIVE updates here.
On the second day of the summit, a panel of market gurus concurred that despite the Indian economy being on a structurally sound path, the equity valuation 'premium' for the Indian stock markets has 'limited room to expand' in the short-to-medium term. READ MORE
In another panel during the event, top top mutual fund executives said that the momentum in the MF inflows can take the assets under management (AUM) past the Rs 100 trillion milestone in the next two-three years. READ MORE
Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, climbed on Friday, following the US Fed's action.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.3 per cent, while the broad-based Topix rose 0.1 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.7 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq gained 1.5 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 1 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 saw a gain of 1.01 per cent. The Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.6 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9 per cent.
That apart, shares on Wall Street scaled record highs on Thursday, lifting stock markets around the world, while US Treasury yields retreated further after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and as investors processed a second Donald Trump presidency.
The S&P 500 rose 0.74 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5 per cent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both ended at all-time highs for a second consecutive day.
The MSCI index for world stocks climbed 0.9 per cent, also to a record high.
Europe's broad STOXX 600 index rose 0.6 per cent after Asian shares gained earlier in the day, with even onshore Chinese blue chips rising 3 per cent as investor optimism over potential stimulus outweighed concerns about worsening trade tensions.
Stocks are "rewarding the presumed likelihood of corporate tax cuts and perceiving a general penchant toward deregulation across industries as positive for earnings," said Naomi Fink, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management.
Treasury yields extended declines after the Fed's rate cut, though some investors warned that rates may not fall as steadily as some might have expected under a second Trump administration.
The benchmark 10-year yield was last at 4.3355 per cent, down 9 basis points on the day, after a 14 basis point rise on Wednesday, and the 30-year yield was last at 4.5393 per cent, down over 6 bps after the previous day's 15 bp jump.
The dollar fell 0.7 per cent against a basket of its peers after logging its biggest one-day gain in more than two years on Wednesday.
The euro climbed 0.7 per cent to $1.0803 after Wednesday's 1.8 per cent fall, as investors also digested political turmoil in Germany where Chancellor Olaf Scholz sacked Finance Minister Christian Lindner.
In advance of the Fed, the Bank of England also cut interest rates by a quarter point on Thursday for only the second time since 2020. The bank said future reductions were likely to be gradual, as it saw higher inflation after the new government's first budget last week.
Central banks in Norway and Sweden also held meetings on Thursday, though they met market expectations and did little to disrupt currency markets.
Bitcoin reversed earlier losses and vaulted to another record high of $76,780 overnight. Trump had vowed to make the United States "the crypto capital of the planet."
Gold added 1.8 per cent, following Wednesday's more than 3 per cent tumble, to $2,707.21 an ounce. However, that was still not far from its recent record high of $2,790.15.
Oil reversed losses from a sell-off triggered by the US presidential election.
Brent crude oil futures rose 0.6 per cent to $75.4 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also added 0.5 per cent to settle at $72.04. (With inputs from Reuters.)
8:56 AM
The record setting uptrend in the US market is being driven now by the ‘Trump trade’, expectations of implementation of the promised corporate tax cuts and its positive impact on US corporate earnings.
The weakness in the Indian market can be attributed largely to the relentless selling by FIIs which continues this month, too. After the massive FII selling of Rs 1,13,858 crores in October, FIIs have so far, in November, sold equity for Rs 16,445 crores in the cash market.
The rationale for the FII selling is the elevated valuations in India which appear conspicuous in the context of the earnings deceleration evident in the Q2 numbers.
If the Q3 numbers and leading indicators reflect recovery in earnings, the scenario can change with FIIs reducing selling and even turning buyers. Investors will have to wait and watch for the data.
Meanwhile, investors can consider shifting some money from the overvalued mid and smallcaps to quality largecaps. This strategy will turn profitable in the medium to long run."
Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee hits another low on rise in crude oil prices, equity selloff
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee depreciated to a fresh low of 84.38 per dollar on Thursday as foreign investors continued to sell domestic equities and crude oil prices rose. The caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome further weighed on the Indian unit.
Market participants said that with strengthening dollar and rise in US yields after the US presidential election results, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been allowing gradual depreciation of the rupee in line with its Asian peers. READ MORE
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Policy approach: How RBI is taking a selective and cautious stance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over the years, large central banks have worked on improving communications to avoid any misunderstanding or misinterpretation of policy by financial markets. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is no exception.
In the context of monetary policy, besides the governor’s policy statement and the resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the deliberation and decision of the committee are explained at length in the media conference by the top leadership of the central bank, led by the governor. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate by 25 bps to support economy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point Thursday, extending efforts to keep the US economic expansion on solid footing.
Officials voted unanimously to lower the federal funds rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%. The adjustment follows a larger, half-point cut in September. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BS BFSI Summit: Market gurus say valuations limit near-term upside
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite the Indian economy being on a structurally sound path, the equity valuation 'premium' for the Indian stock markets has 'limited room to expand' in the short-to-medium term, stock market gurus said at a panel discussion at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Thursday. That said, a person’s investment horizon is key for making returns from the market, they concurred. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sagility India IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, & likely listing price
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for Sagility India IPO shares is scheduled for today, Friday, November 8, 2024. The three-day subscription window to bid for the Sagility India IPO closed yesterday, receiving decent participation from investors.
The Rs 2,106.60 crore public offering of Sagility India, available at a price band of Rs 28-30 with a lot size of 500 shares, received bids for 1,24,00,17,000 shares against the 38,70,64,594 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 3.20 times by the last date of subscription, as per BSE data. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Proactively made all disclosures, recusals: Sebi WTM on Cong's charges
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ananth Narayan, whole-time member (WTM), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has responded to allegations of conflict of interest due to personal investments.
He emphasised that industry professionals entering the regulatory space typically have pre-existing assets and investments. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BS BFSI Summit: Sebi WTM Ananth Narayan for strengthening of MII ecosystem
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The focus on commercial objectives by market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) can potentially lead to de-prioritisation of their role as the first line of regulator and public utility provider, cautioned Ananth Narayan, whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market regulator Sebi may water down skin-in-game rules for MF executives
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has shown intent to relax the skin-in-the-game norms applicable to senior executives of the mutual fund (MF) industry.
In a discussion paper, Sebi has proposed to reduce the minimum mandatory investment requirement for the designated MF employees, especially those with lower in-hand salary. READ MORE
8:28 AM
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 78,550, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,550 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,990. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Nov 8 - Lupin, Cochin Shipyard, Astral, Emami, RVNL, NHPC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cochin Shipyard reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 193 crore, which is slightly lower than Rs 200 crore in the same period last year and Rs 180 crore from the previous quarter.
Revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 1,097 crore from Rs 954 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how to trade Nifty Pharma, FMCG and Energy indices on Nov 8; details
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Energy Index is currently trading within a well-defined range between 39,700 and 38,150. Given this range-bound movement, a conservative trading strategy of buying near support and selling near resistance would be ideal.
Waiting for a decisive breakout or breakdown from this range could signal a stronger directional trend and present clearer trading opportunities. Until then, traders might benefit from cautious positioning within these levels, as the index exhibits no immediate breakout signals. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on Syngene
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy Syngene (28-Nov Expiry) 920 Call at Rs 22.5 & simultaneously sell 960 Call at Rs 9
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market today: Fed rate cut; Swiggy, ACME IPO last day; Sagility allotment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Upbeat on the US Fed's decision, Wall Street scaled record highs for the second session after cheering Donald Trump's victory on Thursday. At close, the S&P 500 was up 0.74 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.51 per cent and Dow Jones ended flat. READ MORE
