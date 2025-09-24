Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 07:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Market outlook & portfolio strategy: Where to invest at the current levels?

Market outlook & portfolio strategy: Where to invest at the current levels?

Amid muted stock market returns in 2025, guided by GST and income tax reforms, along with Trump policies, experts recommend focusing on quality large-caps ahead of Q2Fy26 results.

Stock market outlook 2025: where to invest in markets now?
premium

Stock market outlook: With Q2 earnings season in focus, strategy should be to adopt a selective and staggered approach

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market outlook 2025: Calendar year 2025 has turned out to be a challenging year for equity investors with benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – yielding abysmal returns so far this year.
 
The headline gauges for large-cap equity returns have risen 5.1 per cent (Sensex) and 6.5 per cent (Nifty) year-to-date (YTD) in CY25 as investors digested the government’s tax concession-led consumption boost, including a cut in income tax and goods and services tax (GST), along with US President Donald Trump’s tariff and H-1B visa policies.
 
The broader Nifty MidCap and
Topics : Market Lens Markets stock market investing Stock market investment Investment strategies Q2 results corporate earnings
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon