Market outlook & portfolio strategy: Where to invest at the current levels?

Stock market outlook 2025: Calendar year 2025 has turned out to be a challenging year for equity investors with benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – yielding abysmal returns so far this year.

The headline gauges for large-cap equity returns have risen 5.1 per cent (Sensex) and 6.5 per cent (Nifty) year-to-date (YTD) in CY25 as investors digested the government’s tax concession-led consumption boost, including a cut in income tax and goods and services tax (GST), along with US President Donald Trump’s tariff and H-1B visa policies