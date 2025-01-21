Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive bias at open for India; Asian markets mixed
Markets Today LIVE: Markets in India are likely to open on a cautious note with a positive upside after Donald Trump assumed office for his second term as investors await clarity on his policies
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, January 21, 2025: While markets in the US were closed on account of Martin Luther Kind Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Donald Trump's inauguration as the President of the United States of America for his second term was the highlight of the day as investors closely tracked news flow around orders and commentary emanating from the new administration. READ MORE
Trump used his inauguration speech to announce emergencies on immigration and energy and a more expansionist foreign policy, including a pledge to take back the Panama Canal. Yet there was only a brief mention of tariffs in Trump's inauguration speech and a following memo merely directed agencies to investigate and remedy persistent trade deficits, according to a Reuters report.
Closer home, Indian equity markets are now facing a situation similar to 2013 when a combination of rising bond yields in the US, an earnings slowdown, and higher inflation in India led to a decline in stock prices during the first half of that year. The correction in stock prices was driven by a selloff by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). This was accompanied by a falling rupee against major currencies in 2013, much like the trend observed in the past three months. READ MORE
In that backdrop, at 7:17 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,405, around 5 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Most emerging markets (EMs), including India, have experienced volatility ahead of Donald Trump's second term. However, history suggests that the 12-month return for both US and Indian equities after the presidential inauguration day have been positive.
The average one-year return for the benchmark Nifty 50 and US' Dow Jones after the previous nine inauguration days, starting with George HW Bush, is around 30 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, data compiled by BS Research Bureau shows. READ MORE
In other news, India is projected to account for 16 per cent of global consumption at purchasing power parity (PPP) by 2050, up from 4 per cent in 1997 and 9 per cent in 2023 according to World Data Lab, a McKinsey Global Institute analysis said in a report on “Dependency and Depopulation: Confronting the Consequences of new Demographic Reality” released a few days ago. Only North America, with a 17 per cent share in 2050, will have a higher consumption share. READ MORE
To address the high number of pending applications, a standing committee reviewing the implementation of public-procurement orders, chaired by the secretary to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has asked nodal ministries to submit their recommendations on registration of bidders from countries sharing land borders with India within 30 days of receiving the application. READ MORE
In other sphere of the world, where over the years, younger Indian politicians, including chief ministers, Union and state ministers, have attended the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, to burnish their business and investor-friendly credentials. This year’s annual summit is no different. READ MORE
That apart, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday set up a new standing external advisory committee, which will evaluate applications for universal banks and small finance banks (SFBs). The committee headed by former RBI deputy governor M K Jain as the chairperson, has five members. READ MORE
Elsewhere, the Ministry of Railways is set to launch freight-cum-passenger trains to enhance its revenue from time-sensitive parcel and small cargo shipments, according to sources familiar with the development. READ MORE
Separately, the government has approved investment proposals worth Rs 3,516 crore from 24 companies in the third round of applications for the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced on Monday. Of these, the government selected 18 companies—10 manufacturers of AC components and eight LED light manufacturers—with a committed investment of Rs 2,299 crore. READ MORE
That apart, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed changes to the cut-off timings for determining the net asset value (NAV) in the case of repurchase transactions for mutual fund “overnight schemes.” READ MORE
In other news, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved initial public offerings (IPOs) for six companies, including Hexaware Technologies, Vikran Engineering, PMEA Solar Tech Solutions, Ajax Engineering, All Time Plastics, and Scoda Tubes. READ MORE
In the previous trading session, Indian markets closed on a positive note, with the 30-share BSE Sensex gaining 454 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 77,073.44, and the Nifty50 closing at 23,344.75 with gains of 141 points or 0.61 per cent. Among the broader market indices, the Nifty Midcap100 ended up 0.91 per cent at 55,106.20 , and the Nifty Smallcap100 ended with gains of 1.09 per cent at 17,864.65.
The Nifty sectoral indices showed a mixed trend, with the Nifty Private Bank leading gains at 2.38 per cent, followed by Nifty PSU Bank (1.99 per cent) and Nifty Bank (1.67 per cent). Financials, metals, and healthcare also advanced, with Nifty Financial Services up 1.41 per cent and Nifty Metal gaining 1.08 per cent.
IT and realty posted modest gains, while Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG slipped 0.52 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively.
In the mailine section of the primary markets today, the basis of allotment for Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited IPO will get finalised today, while in the SME section, EMA Partners India Limited IPO will see its last day of subscription and CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited IPO will have Day 2 of its suscription window. The basis of allotment for Landmark Immigration Consultants Limited IPO in the SME section will also get finalised today.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed, as investors await greater clarity on policies that US President Donald Trump will unveil.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.44 per cent. In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.08 per cent, and the Topix was lower by 0.15 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi edged lower by 0.32 per cent and the Kosdaq declined 0.81 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat, while mainland China's CSI 300 was behind by 0.31 per cent.Elsewhere, the dollar nursed broad losses on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump stopped short of imposing new tariffs and reports suggested any new taxes would be imposed in a "measured" way, a major relief for trade-exposed currencies.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell 6 basis points to 4.56 per cent as investors had been worried a rapid imposition of tariffs would risk rekindling inflation.
The reaction in markets was swift, with the dollar index falling 1.2 per cent on Monday in the sharpest daily loss since late 2023. The index last stood at 108.010, just above support around 107.70.
The lack of concrete tariff measures turned investors a little more dovish on the US rate outlook. Futures added about 4 basis points of extra Federal Reserve easing this year, putting rates at 3.90 per cent by December.
The probability of a quarter-point cut as early as May edged up to around 50 per cent, from 31 per cent a week earlier.
Trump's support for crypto currencies helped bitcoin hit a record high on Monday at $109,071.86, before easing back to $102,000 in Asia on Tuesday.
US oil prices were down by more than $1 a barrel in early Asian trading on Tuesday from Friday's close after President Donald Trump took office and announced a plan to maximise US oil and gas production by declaring a national emergency.
The most actively traded WTI crude March contract fell by $1.02 to $76.37 a barrel by 2356 GMT on Monday. (With inputs from Reuters.)
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts estimate weak profit growth for HDFC Bank; NIM, NPA eyed
HDFC Bank Q3 results preview:India’s biggest private bank, HDFC Bank, is set to report its December quarter (Q3) results on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Key brokerages assessed by Business Standard, however, expect HDFC Bank to report a subdued quarter with net profit growth coming flat to negative for Q3FY25.
According to six brokerages studied for HDFC Bank Q3 results estimates, including Citi India, and Nomura, analysts estimate HDFC Bank’s Q3 profit growth to come in the range of -3 per cent to 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the profit may fall up to 6 per cent. Read more
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL Q3 preview: Analysts see muted quarter; PAT may rise 2% YoY, revenue 1%
Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which owns brands like Dove, Vim, Surf Excel, and Horlicks, is scheduled to release its third quarter (Q3FY25) earnings on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate HUL's adjusted profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,577.97 crore, on average, implying a rise of 1.89 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as compared to Rs 2,530 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, PAT is likely to slip marginally by 0.84 per cent. Read more
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral funds dominate 2024 investments: Does chasing hotshot MFs work?
Investing can often feel like navigating a maze, especially when you hear about high-performing funds that deliver eye-catching returns. But should you chase after the year's hottest fund or stick with a more straightforward, reliable approach? In the latest fund performance analysis, analysts at Value Research explore the difference between high-growth "hot funds" and simpler, long-term strategies often referred to as the “KISS” (Keep It Simple, Stupid) fund.
The Year’s Hottest Fund: Big Gains with Big Risks
The hottest fund of the year is the sectoral theme which has caught the attention of many investors with substantial short-term returns. The fund typically targets high-growth sectors like technology or emerging markets, which have the potential to deliver strong performance during a market upswing. According to the analysis, the top performer this year posted an outstanding 37% return, significantly outpacing other funds and attracting attention across the market. Read more
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI may turn to longer buy-sell swaps amid rising $ short positions
With dollar short positions rising in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could introduce longer-tenure buy-sell dollar-rupee swaps to address the current liquidity situation, according to market participants. Currently, the RBI is conducting short-term swaps scheduled to mature in May, June, and November of this year.
The RBI’s net short position in the forward market climbed to $58.9 billion by the end of November, up from $49.18 billion in October, showed the latest data.
“In a smart move, the RBI has started to sell in the spot and NDF (markets) and then doing short-term buy-sell swaps to replace the maturing forward sale position and also to counter the durable liquidity drain from spot intervention,” stated Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, in a report. Read more
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Increase in room rates, higher occupancy to drive gains for Indian Hotels
Indian Hotels reported strong consolidated revenue growth of 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25), led by revenue per available room, or RevPAR, growth of 15 per cent. The average room rate, or ARR, was up 13 per cent and occupancy improved 120 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y on a standalone business.
Like-for-like revenue growth was 15 per cent Y-o-Y, while TajSats (airline catering) grew by 18 per cent Y-o-Y. The new and reimagined segment reported 40 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Management contract revenue rose 32 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 180 crore. Read more
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold climbs Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 81,240
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 81,240 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.
The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 74,510.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 81,240. Read more
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dr Reddy's Labs Q3 Preview: Revlimid to dent US sales, profits may rise 12%
Indian pharmaceutical (IT) major, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, is scheduled to deliver its October-December quarterly earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Thursday, January 23, 2025.
According to analyst estimates compiled by Business Standard, Dr Reddy’s Labs may see its average revenue rise by 14.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 8,281 crore as against Rs 7,236 crore in the third quarter of FY24. Sequentially the topline may increase by 0.7 per cent compared to Rs 8,038 crore in Q3FY24.
Moreover, the pharma major may register an average net profit of Rs 1,459 crore for the December quarter, against Rs 1,302crore in Q3FY24, which translates to an increase of 12 per cent Y-o-Y for Q3FY25. Read more
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Presidential inauguration is a historical positive catalyst for equities
Most emerging markets (EMs), including India, have experienced volatility ahead of Donald Trump's second term.
However, history suggests that the 12-month return for both US and Indian equities after the presidential inauguration day have been positive.
The average one-year return for the benchmark Nifty 50 and US' Dow Jones after the previous nine inauguration days, starting with George HW Bush, is around 30 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, data compiled by BS Research Bureau shows.
Even the near-term performance for both markets has been positive after a new US President assumes charge.
Currently, the Nifty 50 index is trading around 11 per cent below its record highs in September. Read more
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zomato, Dixon Tech, MCX, Oberoi Realty, IDBI Bank
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX):Reported Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 160 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 5.4 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 150 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue climbed to Rs 300 crore from Rs 200 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda was Rs 190 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 17.8 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 64.08 per cent.
Dixon Technologies:Q3 consolidated net profit soared 122.8 per cent to Rs 216.2 crore, compared to Rs 97.1 crore. Revenue surged 117 per cent to Rs 10,453.7 crore from Rs 4,818.3 crore, while Ebitda jumped 111.8 per cent to Rs 390.5 crore from Rs 184.4 crore. However, margins declined by 10 basis points to 3.7 per cent from 3.8 per cent. Read more
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these stocks on January 21
Nifty index opened positive and after the slight slip in the initial hour, it witnessed buying interest throughout the day. It failed to cross 23400 marks but managed to close in gains of around 140 points.
It formed a bullish candle on daily frame with long lower shadow indicating support based buying can be seen. Now it has to hold above 23333 zones for an up move towards 23500 then 23700 zones while supports are placed at 23150 then 23050 zones. Read more
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump; Zomato, Dixon, ICICI Pru Q3; Stallion India allotment to be in focus today
Monday evening, Republican leader Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of the United States.
Addressing the gathering after taking oath, Trump said that golden age of America has begun. America will be far stronger from now on. Our mandate is to reverse a complete betrayal." "From this moment on, America's decline is over. We will restore the dignity of the country," he said.
Later, Trump signed several significant executive orders, including withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, before a live audience of around 20,000 supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington. Read more
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint flat start for Sensex, Nifty
Indian bourses will likely make a flat beginning on Tuesday, reflected GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading just 15 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,415 level.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets Mixed
Most Asia-Pacific markets started higher on Tuesday, January 21, as investors assessed US’ 47th President, Donald Trump’s, inaugural speech.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.14 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.31 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.46 per cent.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US index futures gain
Overnight, US markets were closed for Martin Luther King Jr public holiday. Futures tied to the S&P 500, however, gained 0.5 per cent this morning, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.6 per cent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures 0.5 per cent.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
