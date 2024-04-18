Stock of this recently listed IPO has zoomed 72% over issue price in 4 days

Shares of telecom service provider Bharti Hexacom hit a new high of Rs 961.40 as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade. Bharti Hexacom stock has surged 22 per cent in the past two trading days. With the past 2-day rally, the stock price of Bharti Hexacom has zoomed 72 per cent over its issue price of Rs 570. The stock recorded this gain in just four trading sessions.

Bharti Hexacom stock made a stellar debut by surging 43 per cent on Friday, April 12, 2024. The robust listing followed a strong response to the