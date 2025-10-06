Monday, October 06, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Streaming platforms switch channels to South India, small town viewers

Streaming platforms switch channels to South India, small town viewers

To attract these new subscribers, platforms like JioHotstar are expected to double its original programming hours in the next 12 to 18 months in southern languages

Image
premium

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Streaming platforms in India are zeroing in on Tier-II and Tier-III cities and the Southern region to attract new subscribers. They’re expanding their content slate and rolling out more bundled offers to counter slower growth compared to the 2023–24 period.
 
JioHotstar, for instance, plans to double its original programming hours in southern languages over the next 12-18 months, with the region serving as both a core base and a growth engine. ZEE5, the over-the-top (OTT) platform of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, aims to expand reach in the South through language-specific subscription packs. In Hindi-speaking markets (HSMs), its strategy revolves around small-town,
Topics : OTT users OTT platforms Hotstar ZEE5
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon