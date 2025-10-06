Streaming platforms switch channels to South India, small town viewers

Streaming platforms in India are zeroing in on Tier-II and Tier-III cities and the Southern region to attract new subscribers. They’re expanding their content slate and rolling out more bundled offers to counter slower growth compared to the 2023–24 period.

JioHotstar, for instance, plans to double its original programming hours in southern languages over the next 12-18 months, with the region serving as both a core base and a growth engine. ZEE5, the over-the-top (OTT) platform of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, aims to expand reach in the South through language-specific subscription packs. In Hindi-speaking markets (HSMs), its strategy revolves around small-town,