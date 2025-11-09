Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 09:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: FPIs on ice, trade deal the thaw, GMP runway lights flash

Street Signs: FPIs on ice, trade deal the thaw, GMP runway lights flash

Foreign investors take a breather amid trade uncertainties, while IPO activity stays strong with four listings this week

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
premium

FPIs turned sellers again, IPOs line up despite fatigue, and BSE shares fight back as markets await cues from a possible US-India trade thaw.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FPIs on ice, trade deal the thaw
 
The benchmark Sensex and Nifty fell 0.9 per cent last week, pressured by renewed selling from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). So far in November, FPIs have net sold equities worth ₹12,569 crore, following net purchases of over ₹10,000 crore in October. “FPIs are booking profits in areas of the secondary market where valuations look stretched, while selectively participating in the primary market. With the year-end approaching, some selling may also be linked to profit-taking, though it’s a bit early for that,” said Deepak Jasani, former head of retail
Topics : Markets News Street Signs IPOs Foreign Portfolio Investors initial public offerings FPI inflows
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon