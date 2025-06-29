Street signs: Nifty eyes 26K, demat flood breaks levee, HDB IPO fork

Ready, set, breakout: Nifty eyes 26K finish line The Nifty last closed at 25,638, and technical analysts say a move beyond key resistance could carry it past the 26,000 mark. Nandish Shah, senior derivatives and technical research analyst at HDFC Securities, said a decisive close above 25,740 might set off the next leg higher, with 25,317 acting as immediate support. Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at Samco Securities, pointed to a strong weekly bullish candlestick, marked by a close above 25,500. “If the index sustains above 25,750, more gains are likely. A pullback to 25,500–25,400 would be seen as a