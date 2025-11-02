Street Signs: Nifty's 26k hurdle, grey mkt gives Groww, Studds a polite nod

26K: The mountain Nifty can’t quite climb The Nifty has repeatedly tested the 26,000 mark but has struggled to stay above it. Over the past seven sessions, the index crossed this level intraday five times, closing above it only once — before slipping back below the next day. Technical analysts said the index continues to face resistance around 26,100, where selling pressure tends to emerge. “A decisive close above this level on strong volumes will be crucial to unlocking the next leg higher and potentially taking the index to new all-time highs,” said Ponmudi R,