The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the financial regulator in Gift City, has clarified that an offshore entity selling securities of offshore issuers to investors in GIFT City need not register as a "distributor", provided it is located outside the IFSC. In a letter to JPMorgan Chase Bank, the regulator said such a dealer would be exempt from registration. The bank had argued the dealer would trade on a principal-to-principal basis, hold the securities on its books and take the market risk. Buyers would be IFSCA-regulated entities and professional clients, who would pay no fee or commission. Settlement would be through Euroclear or Clearstream, and the bank's GIFT City branch would have no role.

Secondary trading on tokenised bonds

While Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has successfully tested tokenised bonds with three issuances in September, it is now set to enable secondary trading on such tokenised bonds. Sebi chairman indicated the same in a recent capital market summit, detailing that the phase 2 of Demat 2.0 will enable secondary trading of tokenised bonds. Industry players and sources indicated that it is expected to be enabled in December. In Demat 2.0, Sebi has tested issuance, holding, trading and settlement of corporate bonds in tokenised form using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), facilitating atomic settlements using CBDC.

Trend reversal