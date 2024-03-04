Street Signs: Sebi's F&O standoff, charting Nifty's course, and more

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

Securities and Exchange Board of India

The market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is proceeding cautiously in allowing the entry of new stocks into the derivatives segment due to concerns surrounding excessive speculative activity. According to market players, the last batch of companies permitted to enter the futures and options (F&O) market was over two years ago, in January 2022. Despite meeting most eligibility criteria, several large companies such as Zomato, Avenue Supermarts, and Jio Financial Services are still not allowed to trade in the F&O segment. Consequently, these stocks also become ineligible for inclusion in the

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

