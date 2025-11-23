Street Signs: Smallcaps miss the lift, Nifty faces its Rubicon test, more

Smallcaps miss the lift as midcaps break clouds

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty are now less than 1 per cent below their all-time highs, while the Nifty Midcap 100 recently reached a record peak. By contrast, the Nifty Smallcap 100 remains about 9.2 per cent below its previous high. Analysts credit this underperformance to retail and high networth investors shifting attention towards initial public offerings (IPOs) and lingering valuation concerns in smallcaps. “Earnings growth has been weak over the past five quarters, and smallcap earnings have lagged behind both the index and midcap stocks. From March 2021 through September 2024,