Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Strong launch portfolio to keep realty giant DLF on the growth track

Strong launch portfolio to keep realty giant DLF on the growth track

New additions to the leasing portfolio are also expected to boost rental income from the commercial assets of the company

DLF, stock market trading, Real Estate, Realty Funds
Premium

For FY26, the company has set a booking target of ₹17,200 crore but aims to maintain a run-rate of ₹20,000–22,000 crore, supported by strong demand for well-priced, Grade-A inventory

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of DLF, the country’s largest listed real estate company, surged 2.8 per cent to ₹775 on Tuesday, buoyed by robust bookings in the March quarter and a positive business outlook. The momentum is expected to continue, driven by new launches and rapid absorption in the residential segment, which should translate into higher cash flows.
 
The company’s commercial assets are also poised for growth, with additions to its leasing portfolio likely to boost rental income. Given the promising prospects across both its residential and annuity businesses, brokerages have maintained a “buy” rating on the stock.
 
DLF reported bookings of over
Topics : DLF stock market trading Real Estate Realty Funds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon