Strong launch portfolio to keep realty giant DLF on the growth track

Shares of DLF, the country’s largest listed real estate company, surged 2.8 per cent to ₹775 on Tuesday, buoyed by robust bookings in the March quarter and a positive business outlook. The momentum is expected to continue, driven by new launches and rapid absorption in the residential segment, which should translate into higher cash flows.

The company’s commercial assets are also poised for growth, with additions to its leasing portfolio likely to boost rental income. Given the promising prospects across both its residential and annuity businesses, brokerages have maintained a “buy” rating on the stock.

DLF reported bookings of over