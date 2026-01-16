Strong Q3 show, growth prospects likely to drive gains for HDFC AMC

The operating profit margin was 81.5 per cent versus 81.7 per cent in Q3 FY25 and 77.9 per cent in Q2 FY26. For 9M FY26, operating profit stood at Rs 2,450 crore, up 19 per cent Y-o-Y. Net profit margin came in at 71.6 per cent, compared with 68.6 per cent in Q3 FY25 and 69.9 per cent in Q2 FY26. For 9M FY26, net profit stood at Rs 2,240 crore, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y.

Total assets under management (AUM) growth was 5 per cent, with 6 per cent growth in equity AUM and flat yields. Industry inflows were range-bound. HDFC AMC launched one new fund, the HDFC BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund. Core revenue grew 5 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1,060 crore. Other income was strong at Rs 160 crore.

Management cut both corporate social responsibility (CSR) and marketing expenses in Q3 and maintained guidance of Rs 68 crore of employee stock option plan (ESOP) expenses for FY26, FY27 and FY28. Of this, Rs 47 crore has been booked, including Rs 21 crore in Q3, and an ESOP expense of Rs 21 crore is guided for Q4, with guidance of Rs 63 crore for FY27 and Rs 33 crore for FY28.

HDFC AMC’s quarterly average AUM (QAAUM) at Rs 9.2 trillion grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by 22 per cent Y-o-Y growth in equity, with 103 per cent growth in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). On a QAAUM basis, the equity mix rose to 62 per cent in Q3 FY26 versus 61 per cent in Q3 FY25 and 61.3 per cent in Q2 FY26.

Closing AUM for Q3 FY26 of Rs 9.2 trillion keeps overall market share in total AUM at 11.5 per cent. Excluding ETFs, market share declined to 12.8 per cent from 12.9 per cent in December 2024. Actively managed equity market share is 13 per cent. Unique investors for HDFC AMC were 15.4 million, compared with 12.6 million in Q3 FY25, representing about 26 per cent penetration in the mutual fund industry.

Individual monthly average AUM grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6.4 trillion, or 69 per cent of total AUM. Live individual accounts rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to 27.6 million. Systematic investment plan (SIP) AUM as of December 2025 was up 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 8 per cent Q-o-Q at Rs 2.2 trillion. The average ticket size declined Q-o-Q to Rs 3,300 from Rs 3,400 in Q2 FY26.

Management is optimistic about long-term growth, supported by strong SIP flows of Rs 31,000 crore, which allow stable scaling up. The first tranche of the Alternative Structured Credit Fund-I closed with commitments of Rs 1,300 crore from institutions, family offices and investors. The company is developing a second fund focused on private equity and venture capital, targeting foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). It will look for absolute profit growth rather than margin protection. There will be no impact from the new labour code.

Recent regulations on the removal of the additional 5 basis points total expense ratio (TER) linked to exit loads will affect larger schemes more, while smaller schemes may see neutral to mildly positive effects. At the industry level, given Rs 44 trillion of active equity AUM, the impact could be a Rs 2,200 crore revenue reduction, compared with FY25 industry operating profit of Rs 16,000 crore. The cash market brokerage cap reduced to 6 basis points from 12 basis points, including levies, translates to a cap of 8.5 basis points. HDFC AMC plans to manage the impact through scheme optimisation and careful pricing to allow gradual pass-through. Analysts are assuming a hit of 2–4 basis points on FY27 yields.