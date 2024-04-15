Suven Pharma stock can surge up to 19% from here; check key levels

Suven Pharma stock has under-performed both its benchmark NSE Smallcap index and the sectoral Nifty Pharma index so far this year. The stock has shed 13.5 per cent as against a rally of 8 per cent on the SmallCap index and a 10.5 per cent gain on the Nifty Pharma.

The stock has underperformed owing to sub-par earnings in the December quarter. Suven Pharma company posted a profit of Rs 5.24 crore for the December 2023 quarter, down 52.1 per cent when compared with a profit of Rs 10.95 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income declined