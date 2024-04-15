Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Suven Pharma stock can surge up to 19% from here; check key levels

Technical charts suggest that Suven Pharma may trade with a positive bias in the near-term, provided the stock manages to hold above these key support levels.

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
Web Exclusive Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suven Pharma stock has under-performed both its benchmark NSE Smallcap index and the sectoral Nifty Pharma index so far this year. The stock has shed 13.5 per cent as against a rally of 8 per cent on the SmallCap index and a 10.5 per cent gain on the Nifty Pharma.

The stock has underperformed owing to sub-par earnings in the December quarter. Suven Pharma company posted a profit of Rs 5.24 crore for the December 2023 quarter, down 52.1 per cent when compared with a profit of Rs 10.95 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income declined
Topics : Market Outlook Trading strategies Pharma stocks Suven Life Sciences stocks technical analysis technical charts Stocks in focus Smallcap index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIran-Israel War Impact on Stock MarketSamsung Galaxy A35 ReviewExcise Policy ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon