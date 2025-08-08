Friday, August 08, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Swiggy, Waaree Energies can rally up to 29% on MSCI inclusion; hint charts

Swiggy, Waaree Energies can rally up to 29% on MSCI inclusion; hint charts

MSCI Global Standard Index Inclusion: Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy and Waaree Energies look favourably placed on charts; may see up to 29 per cent upside form here.

Trading strategy in Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy, Waaree Energies post MSCI inclusion on Friday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Shares of new inclusions in the MSCI Global Standard Index namely - Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Waaree Energies and Hitachi Energy traded on a tepid note, slipping up to 2 per cent in trades on Friday mirroring the overall subdued trend in the equity market. Hitachi Energy, in particular, was down 2 per cent, while the other 3 stocks traded with mild losses.  MSCI in its semi-annual rejig today announced the inclusion of these 4 stocks in its Global Standard Index with effect from August 26, 2025, post market close. According to Nuvama Institutional Equities research note,
