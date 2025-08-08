Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets trade mixed; SBI, Tata Motors Q1 results in focus
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, August 8, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to kickstart the week’s last trading session in the negative territory in the wake of the news that US President Donald Trump has ruled out any possibility of trade negotiations with New Delhi until the two countries resolve the ongoing dispute over tariffs. Notably, Trump has imposed a total of 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US.
At 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 30 points lower at 24,642, indicating a negative start for markets.
Global cues
Markets in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday, following a choppy session on Wall Street where two of the three major US indices gave back earlier gains and closed lower.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.18 per cent, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.42 per cent, reaching a record high of 3,031.78. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.13 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.29 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.59 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended on a mixed note. The broader S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed lower, down 0.10 per cent and 0.50 per cent respectively, as shares of Eli Lilly fell following disappointing data from its oral weight-loss drug. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite defied the trend, closing at a record high with a gain of 0.30 per cent.
Domestic cues
Back home, investors await Foreign Exchange Reserves data. Markets will also react to Q1 earnings from key companies including, Birlasoft, Data Patterns (India), Edelweiss Financial Services, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints, General Insurance Corporation of India, CE Info Systems, Global Health, Titan Company, LIC, HPCL, Godrej Consumer Products, Kalyan Jewellers India, Bajaj Electricals, Biocon, Cummins India, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium Company, Kalpataru Projects International, Aegis Logistics, and Apollo Tyres among others.
Q1 results today
Several firms are also scheduled to report their q1 results today, including, State Bank of India (SBI), Siemens, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries, Action Construction Equipment, Afcons Infrastructure, Akums Drugs, Ceigall India, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Concord Biotech, Cupid, DCW, DOMS Industries, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Garware Technical Fibres, Genus Power Infrastructures, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Hi-Tech Pipes, Hindustan Foods, Infibeam Avenues, JK Tyre & Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Manappuram Finance among others.
FII, DII activity
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹5,214.04 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹10,760.13 crore on August 7.
IPO today
In the mainline segment, the basis of allotment of Highway Infrastructure IPO and Knowledge Realty Trust shares is expected to get finalised today. Meanwhile, All Time Plastics IPO and JSW Cement IPO enter the second day of subscription.
In the SME segment, the public offering of Star Imaging & Path Lab, Medistep Healthcare and ANB Metal Cast opens for subscription today. Flysbs Aviation IPO shares are set to make their market debut, while Sawaliya Foods Products IPO and Connplex Cinemas IPO enter their second day of subscription.
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
