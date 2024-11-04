Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TajGVK Hotels shares zoom 9% after posting 76% jump in profits in Q2

TajGVK Hotels shares zoom 9% after posting 76% jump in profits in Q2

TajGVK Hotels and Resorts share price surged 9.50 per cent at Rs 335.85 a piece on the BSE in Monday's intraday deals

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TajGVK Hotels and Resorts share price surged 9.50 per cent at Rs 335.85 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. This came after the company reported strong net profits in its second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).
 
The hotel company’s revenue from operations stood at 105.17 crore in Q2FY25, rising 17.6 per cent year on year, compared with Rs 89.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On a quarterly basis, the revenue surged 13.3 per cent versus Rs 92.81 crore recorded in the June quarter of FY25. 
 
The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 19.65 crore in the September quarter of FY25, jumping 76.55 per cent Y-o-Y against Rs 11.13 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially the profits soared 54.6 per cent compared to Rs 12.71 crore registered in Q1FY25.
 
 
The earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (Ebitda) margin came in at 28 per cent improving from 24.18 per cent in the September quarter of FY24. The company’s total expenses rose 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 81.52 crore, compared with Rs 74.52 crore in the year ago period. 
 
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Limited was incorporated on February 2, 1995, in Andhra Pradesh, India. The company is a joint venture between the Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., a Tata Group company, and the Hyderabad-based GVK Group. It operates in the hospitality and tourism industry, with current locations in Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Chennai.
 

TajGVK Hotels share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 43.4 per cent, while gaining 45.6 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 8.9 per cent year to date and 22.3 per cent in a year. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Mid, smallcap stocks outlook: Worst not over yet, caution analysts

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 1,300 pts, at 78,400; Nifty at 23,850; Financials, Oil drag

Insurance

PB Fintech's PAT likely to rise 110% QoQ, margins to improve, say analysts

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Blood on D Street: Why Nifty dropped below 24,000, Sensex fell 1,500 pts?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market crash: Sensex staring at another 3,000-pt fall, technical charts say

 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 2,072.91crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 26.02 times and at an earning per share of Rs 11.79. 
 
At 1:17 PM, the stock price of the company was up 9.28 per cent at Rs 335.15 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 1.51 per cent to 78,518.56 level.
 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This 'B' group stock plunged 9% on November 04; check reasons here

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Steel Strips slips 4% after releasing Oct sales nos; Check details

market

AMFI recategorisation: Hyundai, BHFL poised for Largecap entry, says Nuvama

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel Q2 preview: Steel giant may post net loss of up to Rs 153 crore

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This smallcap stock hit over 8-yr high in weak market; zooms 237% in 5 mths

Topics : Buzzing stocks Taj GVK Hotels Indian Hotels Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon