Tata Motors CV and HDFC AMC seen entering Nifty Next 50, shows data

According to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Tata Motors could attract passive inflows of around ₹1,296 crore after its inclusion. HDFC Asset Management Company and Muthoot Finance are also expected to benefit, with estimated inflows of approximately ₹734 crore and ₹625 crore, respectively. Tata Capital and ICICI Prudential Asset Management are also seen entering the index, with inflows of about ₹172 crore each. On the exclusion side, Info Edge (India) is expected to see the largest outflows, estimated at around ₹716 crore, followed by ICICI Lombard General Insurance at ₹643 crore. Havells India and JSW Energy may see outflows of roughly ₹471 crore and ₹344 crore, respectively, while Bajaj Housing Finance could face selling pressure of about ₹127 crore.