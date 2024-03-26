Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata powers Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio in 2024; outperforms markets

Of top 10 companies in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio total 8 stocks have given positive returns; while Metro Brands and Fortis Healthcare recorded negative returns of 11 per cent and 4 per cent

tata, tata group
Web Exclusive Premium

Deepak KorgaonkarPuneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A sharp run-up by up to 27 per cent in Tata Group stocks has helped Rekha Jhunjhunwala to outperform not only the market, but also portfolio returns of the other marquee investors such as Mukul Mahavir Agarwal, Ashish Dhawan, Ashish Kacholia, Vijay Kedia and Anil Kumar Goel & Seema Goel.

Thus far in calendar year 2024 (CY24), Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s net worth increased by over 7 per cent, or Rs 2,865 crore, as compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. As on March 22, 2024, the combined net worth of Rekha Jhunjhunwala has stood at

Also Read

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock zoomed 12% today; what's fuelling the rally?

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned share nears Rs 1 trn mcap; plans stock split

Here's why cricketer Mayank Agarwal lodged complaint after boarding flight

This Mukul Agrawal-owned pharma stock has zoomed over 200% in 9 months

Let youngsters play now: Shikhar Dhawan takes dig at Cheteshwar Pujara

Indus Towers at over 2-yr high; Citi maintains buy, bull-case target Rs 400

Recovery in exports amid rising chemical prices to drive SRF stock

Trust Fintech SME IPO opens today: Check GMP, anchor issue & other details

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 pts in broad-based selling; VIX up 7%

Stocks to watch on March 26: UltraTech, Mankind Pharma, RIL, RVNL, Lupin

Topics : Stock Market Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Tata group Tata group stocks Dolly Khanna Titan Tata Motors Tata Power Tata Chemicals TCS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon