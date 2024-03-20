Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock zoomed 12% today; what's fuelling the rally?

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held a 4.8-per cent stake in Metro Brands at the end of December 2023

IPO-bound Metro Brands aims to utilise Rs 250 cr for store expansion
Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands was ruling higher in Wednesday's weak session. At the bourses, shares of the footwear retailer soared 12.2 per cent to Rs 1,158 apiece on the BSE in in the intraday trade amid healthy volumes.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held a 4.8-per cent stake in the company at the end of December 2023. Metro Brands, previously known as Metro Shoes, is a multi-brand footwear retail company, headquartered in Mumbai.

The company started in 1955, and has since evolved into a one-stop-shop for all footwear needs. As of December, 2023, the company operated

Also Read

Foreign luxury shoes unable to expand footprint in India over BIS norms

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned share nears Rs 1 trn mcap; plans stock split

This footwear stock in Jhujhuwala's kitty is now up 158% over IPO price

FASTag KYC last date today: Check how to update and documents required here

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Froth remains in select PSU stocks; Q4, a test for sustainable financials

Investor desire for buybacks, dividends highest in 9 years: BofA Securities

This electrical equipment stock has catapulted over 8000% in 4 years

JPMorgan sees foreign investors flocking to Indian stocks after LS polls

RIL, BPCL: Nifty below 50-DMA; Key levels to watch on stocks below this DMA

Topics : Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Buzzing stocks Metro Brands Markets Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon