Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Tax tweak may tilt Infosys buyback in favour of retail, mutual funds

Tax tweak may tilt Infosys buyback in favour of retail, mutual funds

Tech major to repurchase 100 mn shares at Rs 1,800 - 18% above current price

Infosys office
premium

Infosys announces ₹18,000-cr share buyback; small investors may benefit under new tax rules while wealthy shareholders may stay away. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent change in tax rules for share buybacks could benefit small and institutional investors of Infosys. The Bengaluru-based IT giant has announced an Rs 18,000-crore share repurchase programme.
 
Market experts anticipate a buyback acceptance ratio exceeding 20 per cent, as higher tax liabilities may discourage wealthy shareholders from tendering their shares.
 
Infosys promoters, including Narayana Murthy and Chairman Nandan Nilekani, have already confirmed they will not participate in the buyback. Other wealthy shareholders may follow suit.
 
A 20 per cent acceptance ratio would mean those tendering 100 shares in the buyback may see 20 shares accepted under the programme.
Topics : Infosys Mutual Funds IT sector Markets Stock Analysis
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon