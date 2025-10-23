Tax tweak may tilt Infosys buyback in favour of retail, mutual funds

A recent change in tax rules for share buybacks could benefit small and institutional investors of Infosys. The Bengaluru-based IT giant has announced an Rs 18,000-crore share repurchase programme.

Market experts anticipate a buyback acceptance ratio exceeding 20 per cent, as higher tax liabilities may discourage wealthy shareholders from tendering their shares.

Infosys promoters, including Narayana Murthy and Chairman Nandan Nilekani, have already confirmed they will not participate in the buyback. Other wealthy shareholders may follow suit.

A 20 per cent acceptance ratio would mean those tendering 100 shares in the buyback may see 20 shares accepted under the programme.