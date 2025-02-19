Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TCS shares down 2%, hits 8-month low; stock down 8% thus far in February

TCS shares down 2%, hits 8-month low; stock down 8% thus far in February

TCS hit Rs 3,780.65, its lowest level since June 20, 2024, in Wednesday's intra-day trade; it is quoting lower for the third straight day, falling 4 per cent during the period

TCS, Tata Consultancy

Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hit an eight-month low, declining 2 per cent to Rs 3,780.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock is quoting lower for the third straight day, falling 4 per cent during the period.  It is trading at its lowest level since June 20, 2024.
 
Thus far in the month of February, TCS has underperformed the market by declining 8 per cent, as compared to the 2.3 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 and 3.6 per cent fall in Nifty IT index.
 
TCS declared a total dividend of Rs 76 per share, including special dividend of Rs 66 per share. The company had said the third interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid on February 3, 2025.
 
 
Since January 13, 2025, post the company's December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) results, the stock price of TCS has corrected 12 per cent after it reported revenue of $7.54 billion, down 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and up 3.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (in constant currencty, or CC terms, flat QoQ and up 4.5 per cent YoY). 
 
Earnings before interest tax (EBIT) margin came in at 24.5 per cent, up around 40 bps QoQ despite headwinds led by operating efficiency through productivity, utilisation and pyramid improvement.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Allcargo Gati rises 5% after reporting Jan volume at 99kt against 97kt YoY

ABB India

ABB India: Brokerages cut target post Q4; Nomura downgrades to 'Reduce'

Macquarie Logo,Macquarie

Suven Pharma, Divis, Syngene: Why Macquarie is betting big on Indian pharma

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Transformers & Rectifiers clock 5% upper circuit on bagging Rs 166-cr order

market

JM Financial initiates 'Buy' on Hexaware Technologies; sees 10% upside

 
In a quarter that saw significant cross-currency volatility, TCS’s strong execution, cost management and deft currency risk management helped deliver healthy margin improvement and free cash flows. Disciplined investments in talent and infrastructure should lend good support to long-term business growth, the management had said.
 
Revenue growth was soft due to seasonality and softness in discretionary demand while margins improved in-line with estimates. Deal win total contract value (TCV) at $10.2 billion has shown uptick and was above the company’s normalised order TCV of $7-9 billion which is encouraging, said Mirare Asset Sharekhan.
 
The brokerage firm believes TCS remains well-positioned to capture opportunities across cost optimisation and business transformation given its strong domain knowledge, digital and gen AI capabilities.
 
According to analysts at ICICI Securities, the core markets are expected to drive revenues in CY25 and expect dollar revenue to grow by 4.6 per cent, 5.1 per cent and 8.8 per cent in FY25E, FY26E and FY27E, respectively, implying compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1 per cent between FY24-27E compared to CAGR of 8.8 per cent between FY19-24.
 
Improving discretionary spend environment coupled with healthy TCV growth positions TCS well for medium-to-long-term growth, the brokerage firm said, with a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock.
 

More From This Section

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

These 5 stocks from Dolly Khanna portfolio can bounce back upto 18%: charts

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs gain up to 2%; Bank, Metal climb; IT, Pharma drag; Sensex, Nifty flat

Concor

Concor share up 2% on awarding order worth Rs 690 cr to Braithwaite & Co

ballistic missiles UAE

Defence stocks in focus; Data Patterns, GRSE, Zen, DCX rally up to 15%

Realty, Real Estate

Mahindra Lifespaces up 4% on inking pact for redevelopment in Mahalaxmi

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends TCS stock Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex sensex nifty Nifty50 NSE Nifty BSE NSE equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentHexaware Technologies IPO listingShivalik bank FD RatesPAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon