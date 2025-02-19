Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mahindra Lifespaces up 4% on inking pact for redevelopment in Mahalaxmi

Mahindra Lifespaces up 4% on inking pact for redevelopment in Mahalaxmi

The stock advanced after the company partnered with Livingstone Infra for a cluster redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi

Realty, Real Estate

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra Lifespace Developers shares gained 4 per cent in trade on Wednesday (February 19, 2025), and logged an intraday high at Rs 361.95 per share on BSE. The stock advanced after the company partnered with Livingstone Infra for a cluster redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi. The gross development value of the project is Rs 1,650 crore, as per the filing. 
 
Around 10:16 AM, Mahindra Lifespaces share price was up 2.04 per cent at Rs 354.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 76,064.78. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 5,512.59 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 679.15 per share and 52-week low was at Rs 342.8 per share.
 
 
"Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, has partnered with Livingstone Infra Private Limited (LS) for a cluster redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,650 crore," the filing read.   According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, considering the sales transactions in Mahalaxmi over the past year, the property rate stands at around Rs 59,192 per square foot. Property prices in the area have appreciated by 12.32 per cent during the same period, the highest among prime Mumbai locations such as Mumbai Central and Lower Parel.

Also Read

Domestic equity markets, already under pressure from a record selloff by overseas funds, are potentially facing a new headwind after Israel hit major oil exporter Iran.

DLF, Sobha, Mah Life: Nifty Realty faces 24% downside risk; key levels here

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Mahindra Lifespace to raise Rs 1,500 cr via rights issue to cut debt, grow

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespace bags Rs 950 cr redevelopment project in Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespace Developers' loss widens to Rs 22.5 crore in Q3FY25

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Cyient, Mah Life, SW Solar at 52-week lows; can fall up to 23%; hint charts

The redevelopment project site is located in the upscale Mahalaxmi area, a prime position in one of South Mumbai. A key advantage of the location is its exceptional connectivity, which ensures convenient access to major business districts, essential services, and leisure destinations across South Mumbai. 
 
Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers' footprint spans 39.44 million sq. ft. (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and a gross area of over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four cities. 
 
Mahindra Lifespaces’ development portfolio comprises premium residential projects; value homes under the ‘Mahindra Happinest’ brand; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the ‘Mahindra World City’ and ‘Origins by Mahindra’ brands, respectively. The company leverages innovation, thoughtful design, and a deep commitment to sustainability to craft quality life and business growth. 
 
In the past one year, Mahindra Lifespaces shares have lost 42.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.4 per cent. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty climb; Mid, Smallcaps gain up to 2%; Bank, Metal higher; IT drags

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation

LIC suffers Rs 84,000 crore dent in portfolio amid stock market crash

Gold

Here's how to trade Gold on February 19; Check support, target and more

ipo listing

Hexaware Technologies makes muted D-Street debut; shares list at 5% premium

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

Topics : Mahindra Lifespace Developers Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentHexaware Technologies IPO listingDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon